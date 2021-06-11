Arcadia Town Board 6-8-21

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting (May 11th-Regular).

Attorney David Saracino shared with the Board the results of the Water Project Public Listening Session, which was passed by the residents of the proposed Water District 15 with a high level of interest.

Saracino reviewed the specifics of the plan, funding mechanisms, and costs. The Board moved to adopt a resolution to schedule a Public Hearing for the creation of Water District No. 15 for July 13th at 7:30 at the Marbletown Fire Hall; they additionally approved changing the location of the next meeting to the fire hall, as well.

The Board approved two Out of District User Contracts for Water District No. 11.

The Board then approved attendance at an Assessment Seminar in Cornell on July 12-16.

Next, after brief discussion, the Board approved a settlement in a case regarding Assessment Litigation for the Newark Plaza (2018, 2019, 2020). The meeting was then closed, and a Public Hearing for the Community Solar Project was opened.

The project was reviewed briefly. Marbletown Fire Chief Kevin Verstraete raised some concerns he had already shared with the Project designer including access to the site and lack of water hydrants.

Councilman Rich VanLaken asked who is responsible for maintaining the property, as in mowing. Councilman David Greco asked who the responsible party is for plowing the access road.

These services have been contracted and are already part of the total project cost.

Peg Pelletier inquired about the total expected power generation. This is expected to be 4 megawatts, or enough to power 1000 houses. The Public Hearing was then closed.

The Board approved a motion to grant a Special Use Permit for the Community Solar Project. here were no Public Comments.

The Board approved the monthly expenditures. The meeting was adjourned.

The next meeting is scheduled for July 13th at 7:00 pm at Marbletown Fire Hall.

By Casey Carpenter