Arcadia Town Board April 13, 2021

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.

The Highway Department noted the need to replace one of the mowers; the Board approved to surplus a current mower and purchase a new one. The repairs to the salt barn were completed.

The Code Enforcement Report was reviewed noting 11 permits, 13 inspections, and 12 violations. The old Red Rooster building has been sold; the new owners intend to open a small retail shop and take-out restaurant. There was discussion of the continued deterioration of the Sandhill Trailer Park and legal impediments to the Board being able to take action, as the park owner is not charging the residents rent.

The Community Solar Project has been approved by the County Planning Board, with recommendations. An extensive discussion was held regarding the process status. A Public Hearing will be scheduled within the next few months.

The Board approved the signing of a contract with Bernard Donegan, Inc as financial adviser for the Water District No. 15 Project. A Public Information session is scheduled for May 11th at Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department at 7pm.

The proposal of Local Law No. 2 for 2021 Cold War Veterans Tax Discount was presented by Attorney Saracino; a Public Hearing is scheduled for May 11th at 6:15 at Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department. The Board then authorized the release of grant balances for Water Projects No. 16 and 17. The Board tabled the discussion on Spectrum franchise renewal due to no new information. There were no Public Comments.

The Board approved the monthly expenditures. The meeting was adjourned The next meeting is scheduled for May 11th at 6:00 pm at the Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department. This is a change in location and time.

By Casey Carpenter