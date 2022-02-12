Powered by Dark Sky
February 11, 2022
Arcadia Town Board Feb. 8. 2022

by WayneTimes.com
February 11, 2022

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was called to order with Roll Call and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting.

 There were no reports presented by Town Officials.

Town Supervisor Richard VanLaeken reported no communications received.  There were no Public Hearings scheduled. 

For Unfinished Business, the Board approved the updated Procurement Policy, which is a federal requirement. 

The meeting then moved on to New Business with the Town declaring itself the Lead Agency on the SEQRA for the Sleight Road Solar Project. 

The Board approved for the Town Bookkeeper to complete online training.  The Justice Court 2021 Year End Audit was also approved.   

During Public Comment, Debbie Lochner expressed her on-going frustration with COVID mandates and requested that the Board “support the constitutional rights” of their citizens.  

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is February 22nd at 7:00 pm. 

By Casey C. Carpenter

