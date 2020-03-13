Arcadia Town Board   March 10, 2020

The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call with all members present. The Board approved the minutes of the previous meeting dated February 11th. The Town Officials Reports included the Highway Department mentioning the beginning of the spring cleanup season.

The Board then received a presentation from Concerned Citizens of Arcadia (CCOA) regarding their attendance at the Town of Butler Board Meeting and information they gathered regarding the proposed Butler Waste facility. The group presented the Board with information they have gathered regarding the potential impact on local soil and water, especially considering the agricultural nature of Wayne County. CCOA urged the Board to join with other Towns in the area to resist the installation of the human waste composting facility. The Board was affirmative in this opinion and had drafted a resolution to express this to the Town of Butler.

Town Attorney David Saracino presented the Board with an extensive explanation of the interaction of local laws and zoning codes as related to the issue; he assured the Board that previously-adopted local law would not allow such a facility to be installed within the Town of Arcadia. Upon further pressing by CCOA, Councilman VanLaeken, then followed by the entire Board, agreed to write individual letters expressing their opposition to the project.

Water District No. 16 was briefly updated, making mention of upcoming flushing of the lines within the next few weeks.

The Board approved a series of minor budget modifications to the Water District No. 17 Project.

Attorney Saracino provided the Board with an update to the Zoning Code review process and directed the Board to thoroughly review the document prior to the scheduling of Public Hearing, which is expected within a few months.

The Board approved year end transfers. The Board approved the payment of bills and then adjourned.

The next Town of Arcadia Board Meeting is scheduled for April 14th at 7:00 at the new Town Hall located on Frey Street.

By Casey Carpenter