Arcadia Town Board May 15, 2019

The Board approved the minutes of the previous meeting dated April 9th.

The next item of business was Communications, which was initiated by a written statement received from Michelle McMannis (Woodlane) who additionally made herself available for an in-person statement. She raised concerns about the installation of a chicken composting structure on a residentially-zoned lot on her road. She cited collective concerns of herself and other nearby residents including the potential increase in wild dog & rat populations, and possible odor issues. Additionally in Communications, reminders were issued to Fairville area residents regarding the parade and carnival this weekend and how they can support best attendance by attending to lawn maintenance and garbage toter removal.

The meeting next moved on to Unfinished Business with an update to Water District No. 16 which continues to await comment and approval by the Department of Health; it is expected to begin in June. Then Water District No. 17 progress was reviewed, with the Board reporting great progress and the fact that it is to be completed in the very near future. Water District No. 12 was revisited, as a portion of the Rural Development Grant remained unspent following completion of The project

A resolution to return the unused funds to Rural Development was approved, as it customary following the completion of such projects.

The Solar Land Lease was discussed and the next step will be for The Board to review the proposed modifications and schedule a work meeting with the other party.

The Board approved a resolution to accept the settlement between the Town and Wal-Mart regarding litigation for tax determination. A meeting has been scheduled for May 21st where necessary modifications to the recently-acquired Frey Street property will be discussed; interested contractors are invited to attend.

Public Comment was opened with inquiry from Fairville EMS Captain Douglas Hares who requested approval for designation of his unit as a Certified First Responder (CFR). He explained to the Board that this would allow for his unit to access State funding for training purposes. Following some discussion, Supervisor Verkey stated that he would contact Bill Little of the County and contact Hares promptly.

Next, Robin Nichols inquired about the status of statutes for renewable energy for private usage in the drafting of the new zoning codes. He was advised that a section for this is a component of the new code, but is still subject to Board review and Public Comment before it can be adopted into local law.

Finally, a Public Water Information Meeting was announced for May 22nd at 7 pm in the Newark Middle School Auditorium to,discuss future water districts. The Next Town of Arcadia Board Meeting is scheduled for June 11th at 7pm.

by Casey Carpenter