Arcadia Town Board meeting, Aug 10, 2021

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (July 14th). The Code Enforcement Report was reviewed, citing 15 permits, 18 inspections, 11 violations, and 2 new builds.

Town Attorney David Saracino provided an update to the Community Solar Project, noting that there are some delays with the land lease on the end of the developer’s attorney. There were no substantial updates provided for the Water District 15 project, with Attorney Saracino awaiting a return call from the Comptroller’s office. The Board tabled a request for an Assessors Seminar due to pending concerns with COVID.

The Board approved to change the September Meeting due to scheduling conflicts. The Board was notified of a Special Use Permit Request for a private ground solar installation that is currently going before the Town Planning Board; a Public Hearing was scheduled for September 13th at 7:15 pm.

Public Comment was made by Gina Donnelly who raised concern with excessive speeds near her residence on Fairville-Maple Ridge Road. She fears an accident with farm equipment may occur. The Board directed her to contact the County Highway Department. She additionally inquired as to the anticipated completion date for the Community Solar Project; Attorney Saracino reported that the developer is in control of the timeline and the Town has complied with all requests to date. The Board approved monthly expenditures and adjourned.

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is September 13th at 7:00pm.

