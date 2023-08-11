Arcadia Town Board meeting, Aug. 8

Town Supervisor Richard VanLaeken opened the meeting of the Arcadia Town Board. There were no Communications reported. For Unfinished Business, the Board approved a motion to end the Permissive Referendum on the sale of 1403 N. Main Street, having received no action from the public, which allows the closing of the sale. Next, Charlie Hill (RIC) again addressed the Board in their petition for a waiver to the Solar Moratorium; despite emphatic testimony, the Board elected to deny the Waiver and reconsider the project once the Moratorium expires. The Arcadia Solar Project construction continues to be in process with the fencing currently being installed.

For New Business, the Board approved the Assessor to attend the 2023 NYSAA Fall Conference. The Board authorized a payment requisition for Water District #15 ($438,855.65), noting that the project is partially complete with some properties already able to connect. Richard Jewett (2800 Catlin Rd) submitted a Special Use Permit Application that was accepted and referred to the Planning Board with a Public Hearing scheduled for September 12th at 7:15. A Public Hearing was opened for the Revocation of a Special Use Permit (5837 Clark Rd), with comments from the Board as well as neighbor James Burm. The Hearing was left open until the next meeting, following the inspection of the property. Another Public Hearing was opened for a Special Necessity Permit (2975 & 2977 Tack Road), which is a corrective measure to update the status of a property alteration that was made in the 1990s. The Public Hearing was closed and the Permit was approved by the Board.

The next Regular meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is September 12th at 7:00 pm.

By Casey C. Carpenter