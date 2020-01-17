Arcadia Town Meeting    1/14/20

Supervisor Verkey opened the meeting with the gathering in the pledge of allegiance. The board approved the minutes of December 10th, December 30th and January 2, 2019.

NEW BUSINESS: 2020 Advocacy Day

The board approved Highway Supt. Pullen to attend 2020 Advocacy Day in Albany March 3rd and 4th with a cost not to exceed $225.

Agreement to Spend Highway Funds – The board approved the 284 Agreement to Spend Highway Funds for this years highway construction projects.

2017 Caterpillar 962M Wheel Loader – surplused the 2017 Caterpillar 962M Wheel Loader.

2020 Caterpillar 962M Loader – The board authorized the highway Supt. to purchase a new 2020 Caterpillar 962M Loader with a new warranty for $45,000.

Highway Dept – Credit Card – The board authorized the Highway Supt. Pullen to open a charge card account in an amount not to exceed $2000.

Code School – The board authorized Code Enforcement Officer DeWolf to attend Code School in Liverpool, April 7th thru 9th at a cost not to exceed $360.

PUBLIC HEARING

Local Law No. 1 for 2020 – 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution, 7:30PM Moved by Councilman VanLaeken seconded by Councilwoman Pisciotti to close the Regular Town Board meeting and Open to a Public Hearing for the Local Law No. 1 for 2020, 2 % Tax Levy Limit. All voted aye.

Town Clerk Allerton read the legal notice as published. Supervisor Verkey asked for comments. Hearing none, he closed the public hearing. 7:32 PM – reopened the regular scheduled Town Board meeting.

Local Law No. 1 for 2020– 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution

The board adopted the Local Law No 1. for year 2020 to allow the Town of Arcadia to adopt a budget for fiscal year 2021 that may result in a real property tax levy in excess of the “Tax Levy Limit” as defined by General Municipal Law s 3-c.

The board accepted the Highway, Town Clerk, CEO, Supervisor and Dog Control Officer reports.

Following the payment of bills, the board adjourned the Town Board meeting at 7:35.