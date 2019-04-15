Arcadia Town Meeting   April 9, 2019

The meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Councilman David Greco and followed by Roll Call.

Following the approval of the previous minutes, the meeting began with updates from Highway Superintendent Dan Pullen who sited spring cleanup, sign replacement, and collaboration with the Village of Newark on the Woodlane sidewalk project. Next the Board briefly reviewed the Water District #16 project which continues to remain at the DOH waiting approval. The Water District #17 Project is well underway and hook-up potentials are possible in the near future, following a flushing of the system.

The Board reviewed the status of the Solar Land Lease which was submitted to the other party on February 15th; the documents are currently still under consideration and counter-offer. The clean up of 1303 North Main Street project is completed and the Town is awaiting assessment and possible sake of the parsall.

The Board approved William Storrs as a new member for Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department.

Public Comment commenced with Robin Nickels questioning the purchase of the new town hall as well as the bidding process for necessary renovations. Supervisor Verkey replied that the town is currently awaiting RFPs from the engineer, which are expected soon.

Next for Public Comment was Paul Cole, who directly questioned why the Board had not notified the public prior to the purchase of the new building, instead opting to “make the $250,000 purchase in an emergency meeting.” Supervisor Verkey responded that the Board had “followed the rules” and clarified that the building cost was $200,000 with $50,000 held for renovations. An additional exchange occurred between Cole and Greco, where Cole continued to openly question the legality of the transaction without public input. The topic swiftly cooled and The Board moved on to approval of Payment of Bills. The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 5/14 at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter