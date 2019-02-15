Arcadia Town meeting, Feb. 12, 2019

The meeting was called to order with Councilman Greco leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Upon review of communications, a concerned citizen has contacted the Board regarding lack of Spectrum internet service on country roads in the Town.

During Public Comment, Robin Nickles inquired about whether the Board plans to utilize solar power at the new Frey Street location.

Next, Gina Donnelly pressed the Board for a review of the arrival at the decision to purchase the Frey Street location; the Board cited the drastic projected increase in rent by the new likely owner, challenges collaborating with the Newark Village Board, and exhaustive efforts to explore other properties or a new-build facility.

The Board held Public Hearing on 2019 Local Law No. 1 to Rescind 2018 Local Law No. 1 – 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution; no comments were made. The Board held Public Hearing on 2019 Local Law No. 2 – 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution.

Gina Donnelly inquired about the meaning of the laws, which were clarified by Town Attorney David Saracino as being mostly procedural in nature.

The Board approved Water District No. 16 documents for construction contracts with Bernard P. Donegan, Inc.

A Notice of Award, a Cooperative Agreement for Construction, and Maintenance Addendum Amendment were all approved for Water District No. 17.

The Solar Land Lease with Larson Engineers in Rochester was revised and then authorized to be returned to the developer for next steps in determining whether the project will proceed.

Lee Peters was reappointed to the Assessment Board of Review.

The Board approved new Marbletown Fire Department Volunteer Member Mason Kline.

The next Town of Arcadia Board Meeting will be held on March 12th at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter