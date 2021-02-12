Arcadia Town Meeting Feb. 9, 2021

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting. The Highway Report marked 47 plow trips in January. The Department has made purchase of a 2022 Mack plow truck for $227,820.80. The Assessor’s Report was reviewed noting 41 sales and 4 split merges. The Report also reviewed the new multi-family project; this new build will consist of 84 2 bedroom/2 bathroom units and will take approximately 5-7 years to complete. The Assessor has also suggested that the Town opt-in to the Cold War Veterans Tax Exemption, as many other municipalities have done so. During Communications, it was shared that the Town has been contacted by the USDA to request

There was no new solid information available on the PILOT agreement through the County for the Community Solar Project, but some progress has been made. Town Attorney David Saracino reviewed with the Board the complicating factors involved in the development of Water District No. 15. Public Input meetings will be scheduled in the near future. Attorney Saracino has completed a draft Communicable Disease-Related Operations Plan; the Board will hold a workshop to review the plan. review at the next meeting, which is scheduled for March 9th at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter