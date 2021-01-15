Arcadia Town Meeting . Jan 12, 2021

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.

The Assessor’s Report was reviewed noting 31 home sales this past month, and two upcoming projects including a multi-family unit on Hope Avenue and a new construction on Legendary Way that includes a PILOT agreement.

The Highway Report stated that the slow start to the snowfall season has been helpful in keeping the department under-budget to date.

During Communications, Todd Freeman of Solar Farms New York presented the Board with information on partnering with the Town to encourage community solar enrollment; this enrollment saves customers 5% on their NYSEG energy bill, with Solar Farms New York making a $50.00 contribution to a local group for each customer enrolled.

The Board will consider adding information on this opportunity to the Town website.

The meeting was adjourned and a Public Hearing was opened for Local Law No. 1 for 2021 regarding the 2% Tax Levy Limit; it was closed without comment.

The Regular Meeting was then reopened.

There was no new information available on the PILOT agreement through the County for the Community Solar Project.

Town Attorney David Saracino reviewed with the Board updates and changes to the Town Employee Handbook in the areas of health insurance coverage; the Board approved these changes.

The Board then approved Local Law No. 1 for 2021.

Attorney Saracino will work with the Wayne County Health Department to develop a draft Communicable Disease-Related OPerations Plan for the Board to review at the next meeting, which is scheduled for February 9th at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter