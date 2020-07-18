Powered by Dark Sky
October 23rd 2020, Friday
Arcadia Town Meeting July 14, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
July 17, 2020

The Arcadia Town Meeting, held in-person with social distancing measures, was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting.

The Code Enforcement Report noted 13 building permits this past month.

The Highway Department report mentioned the coordination of the Town and Village in the Canal Trail project.

There was no substantial update to Water District No. 15 as the Town continues to wait for funding approval through Rural Development.

The Board approved a motion to adjust the Audit for Water District No. 16 and Water District No. 17.

There was a discussion of the final SEQR (Part 3) for the Zoning Code, especially as far as scheduling a Public Hearing with COVID-19 regulations for social distancing and maximum attendance capacity.

The Board then approved the MRB Planning Map Report for the Regional Water Storage Tank project.

The Board approved a recommended project plan for the official closure of the old train station at 1303 North Main Street with a foot of gravel over the existing fill.

There was discussion of pending arrangements for a potential solar array at the old landfill. A new developer may be interested in the project.  There was no Public Comment made.  Finally, the Board approved to pay the expenditures of the previous month.  The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board will be August 11th at 7pm.

By Casey Carpenter

 

