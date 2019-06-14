Powered by Dark Sky
June 14, 2019
Arcadia Town Meeting - June 11, 2019

by WayneTimes.com
June 14, 2019

The Meeting was called to order as usual with Pledge of Allegiance led by Councilman Greco. 

The Board approved the minutes of the previous meeting dated May 14, 2019

 The Code Enforcement Report was reviewed with mention of the failure of Sandhill Mobile Home Community owners to rectify issues at hand; the situation will continue through litigation. 

Next, the Highway Department report was addressed and the Board approved the surplusing of a 2016 Chevy diesel truck for use as a trade-in for a 2020 Chevy diesel truck that will have additional cost to the Town of $15,000.

The Board then moved on to a discussion of Water District No. 16 and approved to award the construction contract to Wayne County Water Sewer Authority. 

Water District No. 17 was briefly discussed with the approval of payment of $198,702.00 and the approval of an Amendment to the Owner-Engineer Agreement. 

Next, the Board engaged in a lengthy discussion of the Solar Land Lease with O’Connell Electric; the Board ultimately approved the terms which include a 30-year lease at the Roland Drive site and a $30,000 guaranteed annual payment to the Town. 

The Board next reviewed an amended version of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a Water Storage Inter-Municipal Agreement for the construction of a water tank in the area of Brantling Hill.  

Finally, the topic of Mark Johnson requesting an out of District Water Service User Agreement was tabled, pending additional attention by the Town Attorney.

The next Town of Arcadia Board meeting has been scheduled for July 15th at 7:00. 

by Casey Carpenter

 

