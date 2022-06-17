Powered by Dark Sky
June 17th 2022, Friday
Arcadia Town meeting. June 14, 2022

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2022

The Arcadia town Board meeting was called to order with Roll Call and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting. 

 The Highway Department report noted milling work done on Lembke Road, as well wedging work completed on Fish Farm Road. 

There were brief remarks on increasing fuel costs and upcoming budgeting process. 

Town Supervisor Richard VanLaeken reported a communication received regarding the retirement of Randy VanGee following his 20 years of service to the Town.  

There were no Public Comments made.

  Further discussion of the Sleight Road Solar Project Special Use Permit was tabled due to the unavailability of the MRB Group to be in attendance.  

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is July 12th at 7:00 pm. 

By Casey C. Carpenter

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Patricia Mae

LYONS/FREMONT, MI: Patricia Mae Fisher, age 91, of Fremont went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Regency at Fremont. Pat was born on August 8, 1930, in Sodus, New York, to Hulon and Ruby (Allen) Lester and married Harold A Fisher on October 9, 1979. Pat retired as a […]

Read More
Pratt, Stephen L.

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 69. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 (noon) to 2pm on Monday, June 20 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will follow at 2pm in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Please consider donations […]

Read More
