Arcadia Town meeting. June 14, 2022

The Arcadia town Board meeting was called to order with Roll Call and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting.

The Highway Department report noted milling work done on Lembke Road, as well wedging work completed on Fish Farm Road.

There were brief remarks on increasing fuel costs and upcoming budgeting process.

Town Supervisor Richard VanLaeken reported a communication received regarding the retirement of Randy VanGee following his 20 years of service to the Town.

There were no Public Comments made.

Further discussion of the Sleight Road Solar Project Special Use Permit was tabled due to the unavailability of the MRB Group to be in attendance.

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is July 12th at 7:00 pm.

By Casey C. Carpenter