Arcadia Town Meeting March 9, 2021

The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting. The Highway Report noted 70 plow trips and the need to make some repairs to the salt barn. The Assessors Report was reviewed noting 28 sales, 2 split sales; the processed exemptions were also reviewed.

The Community Solar Project has a Special Use Permit application pending with the Town Planning Board; it will next go to the County Planning Board. A Public Hearing will be scheduled within the next few months.

Town Attorney David Saracino reviewed with the Board that the Water District No. 15 Project is awaiting a letter from the USDA approving the project. A Public Information session will likely be scheduled for later in April.

The Board adopted the Communicable Disease-Related Operations Plan. The possibility of moving on a Veterans Tax Discount/Exemption was reviewed by Attorney Saracino; he will continue reviewing the current statutes and provide the Board with a proposal at the next meeting. There was a brief discussion of the need to recruit more members for the Board of Assessment Review.

The Board approved an Amendment to Water District No. 16 Financial Consulting Services noting a reduction in projected cost.

The Board approved the monthly expenditures. The next meeting is scheduled for April 13th at 7:00.

By Casey Carpenter