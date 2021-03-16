Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 17th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Arcadia Town Meeting March 9, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
March 16, 2021

 The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.  The Highway Report noted 70 plow trips and the need to make some repairs to the salt barn. The Assessors Report was reviewed noting 28 sales, 2 split sales; the processed exemptions were also reviewed.  

The Community Solar Project has a Special Use Permit application pending with the Town Planning Board; it will next go to the County Planning Board. A Public Hearing will be scheduled within the next few months.

Town Attorney David Saracino reviewed with the Board that the Water District No. 15 Project is awaiting a letter from the USDA approving the project. A Public Information session will likely be scheduled for later in April.

The Board adopted the Communicable Disease-Related Operations Plan. The possibility of moving on a Veterans Tax Discount/Exemption was reviewed by Attorney Saracino; he will continue reviewing the current statutes and provide the Board with a proposal at the next meeting.  There was a brief discussion of the need to recruit more members for the Board of Assessment Review. 

The Board approved an Amendment to Water District No. 16 Financial Consulting Services noting a reduction in projected cost.  

 The Board approved the monthly expenditures. The next meeting is scheduled for April 13th at 7:00. 

By Casey Carpenter

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Goodwin, Betsy J.

MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the age of 65. Please join the family for Betsy’s funeral at 11am on Saturday, March 20 at Western presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Covid protocols must be followed. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Dollars for Scholars Pal-Mac Chapter, Eric Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, 151 Hyde […]

Read More
Sloan, Robert A. “Andy”

PALMYRA: Died suddenly on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 78. Andy was born September 10, 1942 in Utica, NY, the son of Robert and Eleonore (Ziegler) Sloan. He and Carol (Walton) Sloan were married on November 16, 1966 and enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage. Andy held a bachelors degree from Colgate […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square