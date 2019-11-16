Arcadia Town Meeting Nov. 12, 2019

Supervisor Verkey opened the meeting with the gathering in the pledge of allegiance.

Motion made by Councilman VanLaeken, seconded by Councilwoman Veith to approve the minutes of October 9th and November 7th. All voted aye.

HIGHWAY REPORT: Moved by Councilman Diamond, seconded by Councilwoman Veith to authorize the purchase of a new stainless steel dump box spreader model ES144 at a cost of $9939.00. All in favor.

COMMUNICATIONS: Ora Rothfuss of Wayne Economic Development Corporation, spoke about funds available for brownsfield revitalization, including grants for assessment, cleanup and revolving loan funds. He presented the Town with a Resolution to become part of the coalition and be eligible to apply for up to $600,000.00 in hazardous substances and petroleum funding for properties located in Wayne County. Moved by Councilman Greco, seconded by Councilman VanLaeken support this project and pass the Resolution after it has been reviewed and approved by Town Attorney David Saracino. All voted aye.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Water District No. 16 – Amendment No. 2, Moved by Councilwoman Veith seconded by Councilman VanLaeken to authorize Supervisor Verkey to sign the Amendment No. 2 to the Owner-Engineer Agreement. This agreement provides for additional funding allocations under the Construction observation and Additional Services categories. All voted aye

Water District No. 16 – Payment No. 3 - Moved by Councilman Diamond, seconded by Councilwoman Veith to authorize Water District No. 16 Payment No. 3 for $294,419.58 to Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. All voted aye.

Water District No. 17 – Budget Modification - Moved by Councilman Greco, seconded by Councilwoman Veith to authorize a decrease of $855 in the land, Right of Way budget item, from $1,000 to $145, and a corresponding increase to the contingency. All voted Aye

Water District No. 17 – Final Payment - Moved by Councilman Veith, seconded by Councilman Greco to authorize Water District No. 17 final payment of $53,226.48 to Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. All voted aye.

Solar Land Lease – Update - No new information at this time.

NEW BUSINESS:

2020 Town of Arcadia Budget - Motion made by Councilman Diamond, seconded by Councilman VanLaeken to Adopt the 2020 Town of Arcadia Preliminary Budget as presented. All voted aye.

2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution– Schedule Public Hearings

2019 Local Law No 3 - Rescind 2019 Local Law No. 2 – 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution,Moved by Councilman Diamond seconded by Councilman Greco to schedule a Public Hearing to rescind the 2% Tax Levy Limit Local Law No. 2 for the Year 2019 at December 10, 2019 at 7:15 PM. All voted aye.

Village Lighting Request – Wood Lane - Councilman Richard VanLaeken reported on information he researched concerning lighting along Wood Lane. By using the same style light that is currently used by the Newark School District, as opposed to the style used on Main Street, the number of lights would be reduced from the Mayors proposal of 10 to 7. The total estimated cost of this project would be $32,000.00 as opposed to an estimate of $65,500.00. With a projected amount of 33,000.00 remaining from the Senator Helming Grant, that should cover most if not all of the lighting expenses. Councilman Greco spoke with residents along Woodlane, and all but one had no preference as to the style of lights installed. They were concerned with the students safety and keeping project cost down.

Water District No. 16 & 17 – Appointment of Operator - The board authorized Daniel G. DeMay, (NYSDOH Certificate #NY0035770) ito operate the water distribution systems pursuant to the Agreement between the Town of Arcadia and the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. Wayne County Public Works – Snow & Ice 2020 Contract. Supervisor Verkey will sign the Wayne County Public Works Snow & Ice 2020 Contract. All voted aye.

Assessor’s Seminars - Assessor Quinn will be allowed to attend the following Assessors seminars, at no cost to the Town of Arcadia: All Voted aye. December 6 – Corning, NY, December 13 – Auburn, NY

The board accepted Lawrence Quinn’s Retirement effective December 31, 2019, as Sole Assessor for the Town of Arcadia. All voted aye

Sole Assessor Position – to authorize a An Ad for Town of Arcadia Sole Assessor Position to be placed in the NYS Assessors Association Monthly News Letter. All voted aye.

Reports of the Town Officials - Moved by Councilman Greco, seconded by Councilwoman Veith, to accept the following reports: Highway, Town Clerk, Dog Control and Supervisor. All voted Aye.