Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 13th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Arcadia Town Meeting November 10, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
November 13, 2020

 The Arcadia Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (October 8th). 

The Code Enforcement Report was reviewed, citing 6 permits and 30 inspections.

The Assessor’s Office noted 28 home sales this month and the plan to distribute Assessment Change Notices in April 2021. 

 The Board heard Public Comment from Steve Aman, inquiring whether the Town Board had any resiliency plans, in light of climate change and economic impact of COVID 19. They reported that the County has an Emergency Preparedness Plan.

Next, the Board scheduled the Public Hearing for the Zoning Code Update for December 15th at 6 pm at the Marbletown Fire Hall. Andy Rhinehart of Lakeshore Riders Snowmobile Club requested that the Board allow a temporary use permit for a portion of the Canal Trail.  He cited this need due to construction on the Port Gibson Bridge that would impede Wayne County trails from connecting to Ontario County trails.  The Board will await a copy of limits and liability, citing Arcadia as an additional insured, as well as communication from NYMER, as the canal trail is state property.

The Board approved motion for Local Law No. 2 to rescind Local Law No. 1 regarding the 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution.

The Board approved monthly expenditures and adjourned.

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is December 8th at 7:00pm.

by Casey Carpenter

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Birdsall, Felice “Fee”

WALWORTH/MACEDON:Peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born to John and Felice DeRosa on April 13, 1943 in New York City.  Felice is survived by her husband of 53 years, Russell Birdsall Jr. When she received compliments on the length of her marriage, Felice would say the first 52 […]

Read More
Sincerbeaux, Joseph A.

SAVANNAH: Age 56, passed away on November 8th, 2020. He is survived by his fiancée, Londa Brazee; children, Stephanie (Terry) Lawrence, Todd (Cassandra) Sincerbeaux, Tasha Yonge, Troy Sincerbeaux and Katelyn (Jonathan Byroads) Sincerbeaux; grandchildren, Domonic Lawrence, Jared Lawrence, Blake Lawrence, Brooklyn Lawrence, Cierra Davis-Sincerbeaux, Connor Washburn, Trever Sincerbeaux and Nevaeh Sincerbeaux; siblings, Penny (Wade) Yonge, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square