Arcadia Town Meeting November 10, 2020

The Arcadia Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting (October 8th).

The Code Enforcement Report was reviewed, citing 6 permits and 30 inspections.

The Assessor’s Office noted 28 home sales this month and the plan to distribute Assessment Change Notices in April 2021.

The Board heard Public Comment from Steve Aman, inquiring whether the Town Board had any resiliency plans, in light of climate change and economic impact of COVID 19. They reported that the County has an Emergency Preparedness Plan.

Next, the Board scheduled the Public Hearing for the Zoning Code Update for December 15th at 6 pm at the Marbletown Fire Hall. Andy Rhinehart of Lakeshore Riders Snowmobile Club requested that the Board allow a temporary use permit for a portion of the Canal Trail. He cited this need due to construction on the Port Gibson Bridge that would impede Wayne County trails from connecting to Ontario County trails. The Board will await a copy of limits and liability, citing Arcadia as an additional insured, as well as communication from NYMER, as the canal trail is state property.

The Board approved motion for Local Law No. 2 to rescind Local Law No. 1 regarding the 2% Tax Levy Limit Resolution.

The Board approved monthly expenditures and adjourned.

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is December 8th at 7:00pm.

by Casey Carpenter