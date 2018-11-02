Arcadia Town Meeting  October 25, 2018

Discussion of Budget, Senior Tax Exemption, Water District 16

2019 BUDGET

6:15 PM The Public Hearing on the 2019 Budget was opened.

Supervisor Verkey waived the reading of the legal notice published regarding the 2019 Town of Arcadia Budget.

Supervisor Verkey asked if anyone has questions regarding the 2019 Budget.

Hearing no comments Supervisor Verkey asked to close the public hearing.

6:26 adjourned the public hearing.

SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION

6:30 PM The Public Hearing was opened on Tax Exemption for Persons Sixty Five or Over. Supervisor Verkey waived the reading of the legal notice published regarding Public Hearing for Tax Exemption for Persons Sixty Five Years of Age or Over.

Supervisor Verkey asked if anyone has questions regarding the Resolution to provide the senior citizens of the Town with the maximum permissible tax exemption.

Hearing no comments, Supervisor Verkey asked to close the public hearing.

6:45PM adjourned the public hearing. All voted Aye.

WATER DISTRICT NO. 16

7:00PM Special Meeting opened of the Town of Arcadia Board.

A public hearing was opened in the matter of Establishment of Water District 16. All voted Aye.

Supervisor Verkey waived the reading of the legal notice published regarding Water District #16.

Supervisor Verkey asked if anyone had questions regarding Water District 16.

Hearing no comments Supervisor Verkey asked to close the public hearing and reopen Special Meeting.

7:15PM closed the public hearing and reopen the Special Meeting of Arcadia Town Board.

The following motions were then made at this Special Meeting of the Arcadia Town Board:

2019 Town of Arcadia Budget

Moved that the Town Board adopt preliminary 2019 Town of Arcadia Budget as presented with an amendment to increase Tax Collector Contractual A1330.4 from $1000. to $2400. Passed

Water District No. 16

Movved to adopt Resolution making certain determinations after public hearing in relation to the establishment of Water District #16 in the Town of Arcadia.Passed

Moved to adopt the Final Order in the establishment of Water District #16. Passed.

SENIOR TAX EXEMPTION

Moved to adopt Tax Exemption Resolution to increase the income eligibility limits to taxpayers sixty-five years of age or over to apply for a partial real property tax exemption. Passed.

The board adjourned the Special Meeting of the Arcadia Town Board.