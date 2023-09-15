Arcadia Town meeting. Sept. 12, 2023

Town Supervisor Richard VanLaeken opened the meeting of the Arcadia Town Board, observing a moment of silence in honor of September 11th.

Reports for Town Officials began with Highway superintendent Tom Kuhlman with a request to surplus two pieces of aging equipment (pick-up truck, CAT mower), as well as the need to purchase a new Arctic plow ($8,766.00); the Board approved all three measures. There were no Communications reported.

A Public Hearing was opened for the Revocation of a Special Use Permit (5837 Clark Road), with updates provided by Ed DeWolf (Town Code Enforcement) including significant progress to remedy the issues at the property. Matthew St. Martin (Property Resident Legal Counsel) spoke on the matter, at particular odds with a neighbor to the property. Ultimately, the Board allowed the Special Use Permit to remain in place at this time, with regular review by Code Enforcement.

Another Public Hearing was opened for a Special Use Permit (2800 Catlin Road) for a small engine repair business. Following a robust conversation, the Public Hearing was kept open through 7:15 at the next meeting to allow for the property owner to appear before the Board. The Board scheduled a Budget Workshop for October 10th at 5:30 pm.

Next, they approved the Arcadia Town Justice Court to apply for the 2023/2024 JCAP Grant, which would allow funding for minor equipment and associated items for the courtroom. The Board approved Mark Thoms in the position of Court Security Guard (rate, $25.00/hour).

The next Regular meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is October 10th at 7:00 pm.

By Casey C. Carpenter