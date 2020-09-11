Powered by Dark Sky
September 12th 2020, Saturday
Arcadia Town Meeting - Sept. 8, 2020

by WayneTimes.com
September 11, 2020

 The Arcadia Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, Roll Call, and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting.

The Highway Department Report was discussed, with the mention of completion of the paving project on Sleight Road, as well as a drainage project on Old Lyons Road.

The Board approved a motion to send a letter of intent to purchase a new MAC truck for the Town.

The Public Hearing for the Regional Water Storage Improvement Area was opened with the Board waiving the reading of the lengthy document, and instead opted to provide a brief description by Town Attorney David Saracino.  A single question regarding cost to village water users was answered.

The Public Hearing was then closed.

During Communications, it was brought to the Board’s attention that they do not have in place a Town COVID-19 policy. A standard plan was outlined; the Town plans to draft up a policy for review by the Town Attorney and possible adoption at the next meeting.

Another Public Hearing was opened to consider Local Law No. 2 Noise Resolution. Following a reading of the proposal, the Board elected not to adopt the law, citing the challenges in enforcing it and the vagary of the language.

The Board then entered into Executive Session for Personnel Matters.

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is October 13th at 7:00pm.

By Casey Carpenter

