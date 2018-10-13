Powered by Dark Sky
August 11th 2020, Tuesday
Arcadia Town Meeting - Tues., Oct. 9, 2018

by WayneTimes.com
October 13, 2018

Supervisor Verkey opened the meeting and invited Councilman VanLaeken to lead the gathering in the pledge of allegiance.

PRESENT:   Supervisor Verkey, Councilpersons; VanLaeken, Veith and Greco, Highway Supt Pullen, CEO DeWolf and Atty Saracino.

ABSENT:   Councilman Diamond        

The board approved the minutes of  September 11th.                      

HIGHWAY REPORT:  The board authorized the Highway Superintendant to purchase a new 2018 Caterpillar CB24B 3 Ton Asphalt Roller,   thru OGS-NJPA Heavy Equipment Contract PC-66988 at a cost of $39,172.00.

  Surplus – 1996 Rubber Tire Roller

They surplused the Town of Arcadia 1996 Rubber Tire Roller and the 1974 Caterpillar Road Grader.

Salerno Road - Map

The board noted that a finalized map of Salerno Road has been filed with the Town of Arcadia Highway Superintendent and Town Clerk declaring the right-of-way boundaries.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:  Water District No. 12 – Final Payment

Approved Water District No. 12—Final Payment in the amount of $6783.64.

Water District No. 16. -  Certificate of Town Assessor

The board acceptd the Town  of Arcadia Certificate of Town Assessor for Water District No. 16.

Water District No. 16 Public Hearing

The board scheduled a Public Hearing for Water District No. 16, October 25, 2018 at 7:00 PM . The tentative Construction start date is November 1st.

NEW BUSINESS:         

Arcadia Town 2019 Budget – Set Public Hearing Date

scheduled October,  2018 for the 2019 Town of Arcadia Budget Public Hearing for October 25, 2018 at 6:15 PM.            

Senior Citizen Tax Exemption Resolution - scheduled a public hearing for raising the income level on the senior citizen tax exemption resolution  on October 25, 2018 at  6:30 PM.

Highway Road Grader – Resolutions - Authorized the Supervisor to sign the Resolution Authorizing Execution of letter to designate Bernard P Donegan, Inc. for Financial Consulting Services for the purchase of the  Highway Road Grader.

Authorized Timohty R. McGill as Bond Counsel for the Town of Arcadia for the Acquisition of  the Highway Road Grader not tot exceed $246,000.

Adopted the  NYS Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy and complaint form.

Accepted the following reports:  Highway, Town Clerk, Dog Control and Supervisor.

7:45 PM   adjourn the Town Board meeting.   

