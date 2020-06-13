Powered by Dark Sky
September 17th 2020, Thursday
Arcadia Town Meeting  Tuesday,  June 9

by WayneTimes.com
June 12, 2020

The Arcadia Town Board Meeting, held in the Town Hall with a limited number of attendees practicing social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 Pandemic phased reopening, was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call.  The Board approved the minutes of previous month’s meeting.

Town Official Reports began with Highway Superintendent Daniel Pullen noting the beginning of the summer season and work done on Stebbins Road.  There were no Communications received.

The Board then approved a motion to have the Town Supervisor sign the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) Application for Water District No. 15.  The Board also approved a motion to draft a SEQR of Interested Agencies Notice, a requirement of the process of accessing funding.

The Board then approved a bond interest repayment in the amount of just over $1,300,000 to Lyons National Bank for Water District No. 17.

The Board then accepted the resignation of the current Zoning Board member and appointment of a replacement member.

The Environmental Assessment Form for the Zoning Code was then approved to be sent to the County for review prior to a Public Hearing which will likely be scheduled in August, bearing in mind social-distancing measures in place at that time.  Supervisor Verkey mentioned an application for a Part-time Assessor’s Clerk; after a brief discussion, the Board ultimately approved the hire.

Councilperson Michael Diamond made mention of the recent passing of Len Colavito, describing him as an “icon of the community” who had “touched many lives.”  The Board had a moment of silence in honor of Len.

There was no Public Comment.  The Board approved the payment of the monthly expenditures.

The next meeting of the Arcadia Town Board is scheduled for July 14th at 7:00 pm.

By Casey Carpenter

Local Weather

