Board of Supervisors Meeting Dec. 1, 2020

The Wayne Counyty Board of Supervisors meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and Roll Call. A Public Hearing was opened for a Local Law to Rescind Local Law No. 5-2019, and then closed without comment.

A Public Hearing was opened for Local Law Providing for Changes in Salaries of Certain County Officers (2021) which were read aloud as:

County Clerk. $93,229

County Treasurer. 88,468

County Sheriff 123,934

District Attorney. 200,400

County Administrator. 133,947

Dir. of Property Taxes. 77,645

HR Director. 94,327

County Attorney. 123,488

Election Commissioner (2) 14,003

Commissioner of Social Services. 105,647

Superintendent of Public Works. 115,068

County Auditor. 69,431

The Hearing was then closed without any comment.

A Public Hearing was opened for the 2021 Tentative Budget for Wayne County with a presentation provided by Ken Blake (Fiscal Assistant/Deputy Budget Officer). Mr. Blake thoroughly reviewed the Tentative Budget, providing historical trends and noted differences from the previous year. He noted the impact of reduced State funding due to the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended the efforts of all who participated in working on the budget and finding areas to cut back. He also noted the elimination of 84 positions as a budgetary reduction method.

The Board then moved on to Other Business with the adoption of all motions presented in the Public Hearings. They additionally adopted a number of motions related to the 2021 County Budget:

- Levy taxes and assessments for the purposes

- Adopting special district tax rates for Fiscal Year 2021

- Allocation of county sales tax revenues to Towns and Villages

- Authorization to adopt Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

At the conclusion of the meeting, many members of the Board provided sincere gratitude to Mr. Blake for his years of service to the County, as it is anticipated that he will retire this next year. The next meeting of the Board of Supervisor is scheduled for December 15th at 9:00 am.

by Casey Carpenter