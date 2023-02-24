Board of Supervisors Mtg.2/23/23

At the Board of Supervisors Meeting on Thursday, January 23rd, Chairman Eygnor appointed Zakk Hess, GIS Coordinator, to the Broadband Steering Committee. Chairman Eygnor appointed Michael Donalty to the County’s Collective Bargaining/Negotiating Team.

Annual reports were approved from Cornell Cooperative Extension County Attorney,County Clerk Probation Tourism,Wayne Pre-Trial Services, and Inc. Weights & Measures

PROCLAMATIONS:

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week will be observed April 9-15 to honor E-911 dispatchers.

Erie County Snowstorm Response: Wayne County DPW director Kevin Rooney read a proclamation with accolades: East Williamson Fire Department, Brad Hyman & Ivan Sonnevile Lincoln Fire Department, James Gallaher & Steve Gallaher, Macedon Fire Department, Andy Dohse, Lanny Doud and Richard Roets Marion Fire Department, Jeff Mander & Corey Rapp, Sodus Point Fire Department, Luke Brockmyer & Josh Jerome, Wayne County Highway Department, Jim Gravino, Kean Hughes, Adam Grevell, Dennis Krebbeks, Matt Lee, Mike McDonald, Brent Rugenstein and Kevin Velte

PRESENTATIONS: American Rescue Plan Funding (ARPA) Update. Wayne County Bicentennial Update was given by Patrick Schmitt, County Treasurer, and Brian Pincelli, Director of Economic Development and Planning. They presented a handout with projects and money spent to date. So far, $1.7 million of ARPA funds have been spent. The next project planned for the funds would be the EMS County Wide Project. Schmitt also noted that approximately $137,000 in interest has been earned on the ARPA funds that have not yet been used.

Gene Bavis, co-chair of the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee was on hand to bring the Supervisors up to date on the celebrations planned. April 11th (Founding Day) will be a big event in the Town of Lyons, on the courthouse steps, then at the Lyons Community Center, with much fanfare, and the dedication of a Bicentennial marker. The next events for the Bicentennial year are the Gala on May 13th, the Torch relay (August 14-18), Family Fun Day (August 18), and many others. A bicentennial quilt is finished and making the rounds at many local events. The Bicentennial Mural will be back on track when the weather breaks.

Highlights from Committee reports:

Human Services: Renewal of contracts with food service providers for Senior Center meals.

Health and Medical Services:

Authorization to Abolish One (1) Full-Time RN Supervisor Position and Create Two (2) Part- Time RN Supervisor Positions for the Wayne County Nursing Home

Authorization to Amend the 2023 County Budget for the Mental Health Department for Medication Needs; Authorization to Accept Performance Incentive Award for Wayne County Public Health, Authorization to Create a Senior Clerk-Typist Position and Eliminate the Bilingual Community Health Worker Position for Wayne County Public Health

Government Operations

Ther Board unanimously and loudly opposed the Governor’s Plan to Ban Natural Gas Heating and Appliances

Economic Development

Set Date for Public Hearing on Proposed Local Law for Opt Out granting Real Property Tax exemptions for solar, wind and farm waste energy systems.

Public Works

Authorization to Create Projects in the Highway Department, Authorization To Support Contracting Between Wayne County And Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District For Blind Sodus Bay & Port Bay REDI Initiative Projects

Public Safety

Accepted Donation of a Police K-9 for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division, Created an Additional Wayne County Sheriff’s Full-Time Court Security Position and Amend the Sheriff’s Office 2023 Budget, Authorization to Create and Classify Job Titles for Wayne County EMS and Amend the 2023 County Budget

Finance

Authorization to Investigate Transfer of Ownership of the Ontario Midland Railroad to the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency

Requested New York State Legislature to Enact Senate Bill S3444 and Assembly Bill A3679 to Impose a Hotel or Motel or Seasonal Rental Occupancy Tax for the County Of Wayne

Authorization to Settle Claim in lawsuit against county concerning a 2020 case in the Village of Lyons, alleging violation of Constitutional rights 4th amendment where two dogs were seized and one was later euthanize and the other adopted out.

The next meeting of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors is scheduled in the Supervisors Chambers, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.\