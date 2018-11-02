Butler Budget Hearing    October 29, 2018

Hearing on budget and fire and ambulance contracts

A public hearing on the 2019 budget and fire and ambulance contracts was held on October 29, 2018 at the Butler Town Hall.

Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. opened the hearing at 7:00 p.m.

The board members present were: David Spickerman, Sr., town supervisor, Duane VanGelder, Chris Reed, John Dates and Eugene VanDeusen, councilmen. Selena Abbott, town clerk, was taking the minutes. Others present: Rick Robinson.

Supervisor Spickerman asked the town clerk to read the legal notice aloud. Supervisor Spickerman asked for any questions or comments. Councilman VanDeusen asked what the increase was for the fire and ambulance contracts. Supervisor Spickerman said it was a 2% increase. Councilman Dates moved to close the hearing at 7:03 p.m., seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman asked for a motion to adopt the 2019 town budget and the fire and ambulance contracts. Councilman VanDeusen moved to adopt the 2019 town budget and fire and ambulance contracts, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

In Other Business, Supervisor Spickerman asked for permission to sign the 2019 County Snow & Ice Contract. Councilman Dates moved to give permission to sign the 2019 County Snow & Ice Contract, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:05 p.m., seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.