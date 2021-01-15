Butler Town Board Jan. 11, 2021

The Butler Town Board meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The board accepted the minutes from December 14, December 21 and January 4 as submitted. .

MONTHLY REPORTS: Supervisor, Town Clerk, and Historian submitted written monthly reports.

Codes officer Don Camp reported that the new printer is not working properly, so he does not have a written permit for this month. He will be looking into a new business on smith road and checking proper applications.

Highway Superintendent Rick Robinson stated that the Highway crew has been busy with shop maintenance, road sign repair and inventory.

OLD BUSINESS: Kevin Betz formally submitted the completed application for proposed solar projects. Councilman Dates addressed some questions regarding the lease of the property, upkeep of the grounds.

The board moved to name the Town of Butler to be Lead Agency for the South Butler Solar LLC and South Wayne LLC projects, and to forward complete applications to the Wayne County Planning Board.

NEW BUSINESS: The board set the date for the public hearing for February 11th at 7:00pm with the Town Board meeting to follow. Councilman Van Duesen seconded said motion, all were in favor.

Supervisor Spickerman discussed the Eastern Shore Cyber Security Quote and a motion was made by Councilman Reed, Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder to obtain the policy. All were in favor

ADOPTS PROVISIONS OF EXECUTIVE ORDER 202.83 SUSPENDING THE REQUIREMENTS OF RENEWAL APPLICATIONS AS A CONDITION TO GRANTING EXEMPTIONS UNDER SECTIONS 459-C AND 467 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW

AUDIT & PAY: Councilman Van Duesen moved to pay General Town Wide bills 001-034 in the amount of $48.388.26, General Town Outside bills 001-003 in the amount of $222.38, Highway Town Wide bills 001-012 in the amount of $24.838.55 and Highway Town Outside bills 001-002 in the amount of $14.350.87. Seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor, Carried.

Meeting adjourned at 7:55pm .