Butler Town Board   March 9, 2020

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: Tully Environmental returned and gave another presentation about the Bio Solid Composting facility project, for property owned by Syracuse Sand and Gravel, LLC on route 89. A special usage permit application was submitted for the proper review.

Peter Spalding, Tommy Mettler, Marcy Tellier, Joe Burnnet, Karen Merrill, Joe Young, Mason Gile, Ralph Deon Jr and Kristina Mastrangelo-Gasowski, were in the agenda to speak. Concerns were many – ranging from decreased property value, contaminated watershed, toxins for years to come, total taxpayers’ cost, safety of the chemicals that will be used for the odor reduction. Dangers to the nearby calves, exact market for the finished product, and the overall integrity and reputation of the companies involved. This is only a short list of the many concerns.

Audio recording of both the Tully presentation and Public Participation is available during normal business hours, per FOIA request and requirements.

Supervisor Spickerman asked for permission to sign a contract with Barton & Loguidice Engineering to review proposed project site plan and environmental as required by Local Law #1 of 2014.

Motion was made by Councilman Reed, Seconded by Councilman Van Deusen, all were in favor.

As required Justice books for Scott Stone were reviewed to the best of the ability.

Councilman Reed moved to accept the books and records as presented, Seconded by Councilman Dates

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Van Deusen, Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder and agreed upon to accept the minutes from February 10th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS: The following departments submitted their written monthly reports to the town board: Animal Control, Supervisor, Justices and Codes Enforcement Officer, Assessor.

Town Clerk: Kimberly Parmeter submitted written monthly report for the Town Clerk’s Office. Town total revenue for January was $130.00. Local share paid to Supervisor was $125.28; Amount paid to NYS DEC was $4.72.

Highway Superintendent: Superintendent Robinson reported that the department has been busy with ditching, spring clean up and general maintenance. Town wide clean up day will be May 2nd 2020.

Councilman Dates made a motion to accept the monthly reports as submitted, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried

ADVISORY COMMITTEE REPORTS & GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE

Wayne County 911 monthly report, 2019 Annual Financial Report Completed and Filed, Quarterly Sales Tax Report, NYS Special Franchise, • 70 Letters of Opposition to Bio-Solid Facility. Motion was made by Councilman Reed and seconded by Councilman Van Deusen to accept and file the correspondences. All were in favor. Carried

OLD BUSINESS: LED Street lighting update: A memo was received asking what the Towns plans are for funds in which should be rolled back into the total project cost.

NEW BUSINESS: Councilman Van Deusen moved to appoint Lori Schmidt as Town Historian, Seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Supervisor Spickerman informed the board of the Wayne County Multi-Jurisdictional shared services agreement. The board will review information and discuss at the next meeting.

AUDIT & PAY: Councilman Reed moved to pay General Town Wide bills 078-109 in the amount of $16674.41, General Town Outside bill 005-007 in the amount of $191.01, and Highway Town Wide bills 031-041 in the amount of $12829.56. Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor, Carried.

ADJOURNMENT at 9:30

Per Kimberly Parmeter, TOWN CLERK