Butler Town Board - may 13, 2019

A Monthly Meeting Of The Butler Town Board Was Held At The Butler Town Office Building, 4576 Butler Center Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State On Monday May 13, 2019 At 7:00 Pm with Supervisor David Spickerman Sr presiding.

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Dates, seconded by Councilman Reed and agreed upon to accept the minutes from April 8th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS : The following departments submitted or read their monthly reports to the town board: the Supervisor, Town Clerk, Justices, Codes Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Officer and Assessor. Highway Superintendent Rick Robinson stated that the highway Department has finished winter clean up. Due to rain the department is working on general maintenance. Town clean up days went well, 4 dumpsters of rubbish were taken in for disposal and several items were taking to Seneca Metals for Recycling. Councilman Reed moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

OLD BUSINESS: Supervisor Sipickerman reported that the LED lighting project is still a work in progress.

NEW BUSINESS: Kimberly Parmeter, Town Clerk named Selena Abbott as Deputy Clerk until after Elections.

Permission to sign State Snow & Ice Amendment B, 2018/19, Winter Severity Contract was given.

Councilman Reed moved to authorize David Spickerman Sr, Town Supervisor of the Town of Butler to sign the amendment to change the estimated expenditure for the 2018/2019 snow and ice agreement. The motion was seconded by Councilman Dates.

SNOW AND ICE CONTRACT FOR AMENDMENT B - Due to the severity of the winter during 2018/2019 the Town of Butler requests that the Municipal Snow and Ice Agreement estimated expenditure be revised to reflect the additional lane miles of state roads that were plowed/treated during the winter season. All terms and conditions of the original contract extension remain in effect except as follows: Original $47,850.60, Index Adj. $15,402.37, Rev. Est. Exp $63,252.97 Adopted.

SURPLUS HIGHWAY EQUIPMENT - WHEREAS, the Town Board of the Town of Butler on May 13th 2019, declared Highway Equipment listed below surplus. ALAMO RX 7FT ROTARY MOWER SWENSON STAINLESS STEEL SLIDE IN SANDER HYDROTEK HX21004 E2 DIESEL HTO PREASURE WASHER T&J SMALL GENERATOR. The Town of Butler gives permission to Highway Superintendent, Richard Robinson to send listed equipment to Palmyra Municipal Auction. Supervisor Spickerman shared the results of the auction for the surplus highway equipment. Total gross was $3438.00 for all items. Adopted

Councilman Van Deusen moved to pay the following General Town Wide bills #145-179 in the amount of $6925.12, General Town Outside bills #011-014 in the amount of $309.24, Highway Town Wide bills #061-071 in the amount of $10366.09 and Highway Town Outside bills #004-011 in the amount of $13013.46, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

Adjourned the meeting at 7:30 p.m.