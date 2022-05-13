Butler Town Board meeting. 4/11/22

Considering time limits for Special useage permits

A MONTHLY MEETING OF THE BUTLER TOWN BOARD WAS HELD AT THE BUTLER TOWN OFFICE BUILDING, 4576 BUTLER CENTER ROAD, BUTLER, WAYNE COUNTY, NEW YORK STATE ON MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022, AT 7:00 PM. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Dates, seconded by Councilman Soules to accept the minutes from March 14th. All were in favor

MONTHLY REPORTS: Town Clerk, Historian, Codes Officer, Assessor and Justice submitted written monthly reports.

Codes Office Camp informed the board that he is attending the required training. Mr. Camp addressed the issue of time limits for special usage permits and work not being started. The board agreed that a one year expiration should be considered. Revamping the Local Law was also suggested, the board will look into the Town of Huron’s new law and possibly modify this to suit their needs, and Mr. Camp also strongly suggested a moratorium for any projects that would affect not only Town wide but also Town Outside.

Highway Superintendent Robinson reported that the highway department starting stripping trucks and readying them for spring. They have begun roadside clean up. The new tractor has been delivered.

Lori Schmidt, Town Historian is finalizing the grant. The BHSPS will be cleaning up the cemeteries, the highway department will pick the brush from the roadside. Three estimates will be obtained for gutters for the historical church and submitted to the board for review.

Councilman Dates motioned to accept the monthly reports, Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE REPORTS; Councilman Soules stated that the fence at the cemetery on Wolcott road needs to be removed for safety

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE: Aspect Energy, notification of gas testing

OLD BUSINESS: Supervisor Mettler informed the board that Eric Weise, will be here next Monday, April 18th at 6pm for an informal meeting to discuss the grant opportunity available to the town.

A report for the COVID monies needs to be filed by the town by the end of the month. Town Clerk opened the BIDS for the tractor. Larry Wallace, Stephen Wickman and Dates farm all submitted bids. Councilman VanGelder motioned to award the highest Bid of $8,250.00 to Dates Farms, Seconded by Councilman Soules. All were in favor.

NEW BUSINESS: Councilman Dates motioned to grant Supervisor Mettler permission to sign and pay the Red Creek fire contract for 2022 Seconded by Councilman Soules. All were in favor

Councilman Soules moved to pay General Town Wide bills 6 & 7 in the amount of $7,904.58 General Town Outside bills 29-35 in the amount of $395.00 Highway Town Wide bills 29-35 in the amount of $19,953.80, Highway Town Oustide bill 2 & 3 in the amount of $76,839.87 Seconded by Councilman Dates.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Board entered into executive session at 7:46pm for a personnel matter.

ADJOURNMENT: Councilman Dates moved to adjourn at 8:45 pm seconded by Councilman Soules, All were in favor. Carried