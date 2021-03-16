Butler Town Board Meeting March 8, 2021

A Monthly Meeting Of The Butler Town Board Was Held At The Butler Town Office Building, 4576 Butler Center Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State On Monday, March 8th, 2021. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Justice Harper presented the board his 2020 books for annual review. Court Clerk Kimberly Parmeter presented Justice Fuller’s 2020 books for review. Accepted the minutes from February 15th as submitted. All were in favor.

Supervisor, Town Clerk, and Historian, Codes Officer submitted written monthly reports. Approved.

Codes Officer Dan Camp reported that there is concern about a residence on Route 89, which is in need of desperate repair or demolition. He will be reaching out to community to seek help with this project.

The new 2021 NYS Codes law allow for tiny houses of 400sq feet or less, the current Town law states 720sq feet. Codes Officer Camp stated that as long as the dwelling meets all NYS codes that the Town will follow state code.

Town Historian Lori Schimdt asked the Board for written letters of support for the grant that she is continuing to work on for the Church museum. She has called several contractors for the project to obtain quotes and will be meeting with three.

Highway Superintendent Robinson reported that February was a busy plowing month. The highway department is now currently working on reading machinery for spring. The guard rail on the corner of Whiskey Hill road and Livingston road will be replaced by the County. Mr. Robinson informed the board that the signs that have been discussed the last few meetings will cost $400 a piece. This quote is for a 4x4 sign to replace the current 2x2 signs. Councilman Van Deusen asked for the quote to be put in writing and presented at the next board meeting.

Supervisor Spickerman asked for permission to pay the current seasonal highway employee 40 hours vacation pay during the yearly 2 week shut down. Councilman Reed motioned to allow the vacation pay to be granted, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor.

Assessor Kathleen Davis submitted a written report stating notice of 2022 revaluation. The last revaluation was 2019, the Town of Butler received $3119 cyclical aid in August 2020 for the project. Keeping with the 3 year schedule, the following resolution was adopted. The 2021 equalization rate is 98%, the tentative assessment roll will be filed May 1st.

RESOLUTION 07-2021 - Concerning Revaluation and Assessment in 2022

The Town of Butler hereby request assistance from New York State and the Real Property Tax Office of Wayne County to help do a revaluation project to achieve and maintain uniform standard of assessment in accordance with Section 305 of the Real Property Tax Law.

Supervisor Spickerman requested permission to sign the mowing agreement for 2021 with no changes. Councilman Van Deusen motioned to approve, seconded by Councilman Reed, all were in favor.

Councilman Van Deusen asked if there was any knowledge of grants to help with restoration and maintenance of the local cemeteries, this will be looked into further.

Councilman Dates asked the Board’s opinion of going to a single Justice. This will be followed up at the nest meeting.

Supervisor Spickerman is working on an approved Vendor list for the Town. W9’s will need to be on file for listed business and any additional business will have to be approved by the Board.

As the fuel tanks are getting older and will someday need to be replaced, Supervisor Spickerman handed out the County’s cost of the same project as they are looking to replace the fuel system now. There are several other options that the Board will also be looking into over the next few months.

AUDIT & PAY: Supervisor Spickerman noted that the General Town Wide abstract from last month needed to be reduced by $170.00. Councilman Van Deusen moved to pay General Town Wide bills 080 – 107 in the amount of $137,678.14, General Town Outside bills 005 & 006 in the amount of $205.97 and Highway Town Wide bills 027 – 030 in the amount if 1969.92, Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder.

Meeting adjourned at 8:05pm