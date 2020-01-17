Butler Town Meeting    1/13/20

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge.

Tully Environmental gave a presentation about the Bio Solid Composting facility project, for property owned by Syracuse Sand and Gravel, LLC on Route 89. This facility will consist of 3 800ft totally enclosed buildings. All DEC requirements will have to be met along with a site plan application and special project application from the town. Councilman Dates and Councilman Reed visited the Pennsylvania location which is operated by Tully Environmental. Both Councilmen are very concerned about the odor and general cleanliness of the facility. After much discussion it was explained that the Pennsylvania location is still under construction and the Route 89 facility would be totally different. Tully Environmental will contacting with DEC and will keep in touch with the town.

The board accepted the minutes from December 9th and January 6th.

The following departments submitted their written monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Justices and Code Enforcement Officer, Assessor, Animal Control Officer, Town Clerk.

Highway Superintendent reported that they have been busy plowing, maintenance on tractors for spring, restocked sand and salt. Superintendent Robinson informed the board of an accident occurring on Route 89. A car slid into the snow plow. No one was hurt. Insurance company was notified.

Code Enforcement Annual inspections are done. State report to be completed.

Mr. Camp informed the boards that, due to a family illness, his availability will be limited. The board wished his family well.

Mr. Camp asked the board for advice on the Florentine School as it lays partially in the Town and mostly in the village so codes enforcement will be difficult. The board agreed to allow the Village to take over any zoning and code issues.

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE: Wayne County 911 monthly report, Wayne County deadlines for Submissions and Meeting Dates for 2020, Note to Dorothy Wiggins, NYS Unified Court System Notification

LED Street lighting update: A copy of the signed agreement with RGE for the streetlights is now available to be viewed online. No further update is available.

The board gave Supervisor Spickerman permission to sign the 2020 Fire Contracts with Village of Wolcott and Village of Red Creek, Seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor, carried.

Councilman Reed motioned to give Supervisor Spickerman permission to sign the 2020 Ambulance Contract with Lake Shore Volunteer Ambulance, Seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor, carried

The meeting was adjourned.