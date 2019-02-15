Butler Town Meeting, Feb. 11, 2019

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on February 11, 2019 at the Butler Town Hall.

A copy of the minutes from January 14, 2019 was given to each board member to review. Councilman Reed moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. .

In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their monthly reports aloud to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, code enforcement officer, highway superintendent and animal control officer. Councilman Reed moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

In correspondence, the Butler Historical Preservation Society sent a card to the town thanking them for their help and understanding. The NYS Unified Court System sent notification to the court informing of the awarded JCAP grant. Councilman Dates moved to accept and file the correspondence, seconded by Councilman VanGelder. All were in favor. Carried.

In Old Business, Supervisor Spickerman told the board he received, reviewed and signed the contract sent by NY Power Authority in regards to the LED Lighting project.

In New Business, Butler Town Justice Scott C. Stone presented his 2018 Annual Audit Checklist and accounting records system for financial controls in accordance with Section 2019-a of the Uniform Justice Court System. Councilman Van Gelder moved to accept the presented 2018 Annual Checklist and accounting records for the justices’ financial records for the fiscal year 2018, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman asked the Board to reappoint Kathleen M. Davis as the Sole Assessor for the Town of Butler with the new term expiring September 30, 2025. Councilman Van Gelder moved to reappoint Kathleen M. Davis as the Sole Assessor for the Town of Butler, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman asked the Board for permission to sign the 2019 Fire & Ambulance Contracts. Councilman Dates moved to give permission to sign the 2019 Fire & Ambulance Contracts, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION – Supervisor Spickerman moved to go into Executive Session at 7:20 p.m. to discuss a personnel matte. They returned to Regular Meeting at 7:25p.m.

In Other Business, Don Camp, CEO, brought to the Board’s attention that there are a few residents that have done minor projects without obtaining a permit and asked how the board would like to handle these situations. They went on to discuss the matter.

The Board decided to contact the residents and charge them the applicable permit fees.

Rick Robinson, Highway Superintendent, told the board he received confirmation for the Town Wide Clean Up to be held on May 5th this year. The Board went on to discuss changes within the disposal services for this year.

Adjourned at 7:40pm