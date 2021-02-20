Butler Town Meeting Feb. 15, 2021

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION:

Kevin Betz from Community Solar LLC gave a brief presentation trying to answer some questions from the community such as, the 5-10% savings if residents would like to subscribe, all panels will be bifacial and will follow the sun, so cloud cover and snow will not be a factor. Mr. Betz further explained that the panels will be mostly monitored via computer system so there will not be any extra traffic after the construction period.

MONTHLY REPORTS:

Supervisor, Town Clerk, and Historian, Codes Officer submitted written monthly reports.

Codes Officer Dan Camp reported that he was back from quarantine and everyone is healthy. Business will resume as normal..

Town Historian Lori Schimdt asked the Board for permission to apply for a grant on behalf of the Butler Historical Preservation Society for needed repairs to the Church museum. Councilman Reed motioned to grant permission, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder, Approved.

OLD BUSINESS:

Councilman Dates motioned to approve the special usage permit for Jonathon Martin to build a 40 x 60 pole style grocery store located on his property in Westbury, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder, all were in favor. Carried

South Wayne Solar Project

WHEREAS, on January 11, 2021, Community Energy Solar LLC (“Applicant”) submitted to the Town Board requesting a Special Permit and Site Plan to construct an approximately 5 MW photovoltaic array system with 15 MWh Battery Energy Storage System near the intersection of Wolcott Spring Lake Road and Yates Road in the Town of Butler, NY, Which will occupy approximately 27 acres of the approximately 91-acre Project Site, and include an access road off of Wolcott Spring Lake Road (hereinafter the “Project”);

The Town Board held a public hearing on February 15, 2021 at the Butler Town Hall, 4576 Butler Center Road, Wolcott, New York;

and has Town Board has reviewed and desires to make a decision on the Application;

1. Based upon thorough review of Community Energy Solar, LLC’s Application, comments from the Wayne County Planning Board and comments from the public, the Town Board approved the Application, with the following conditions:

A final, third party decommissioning agreement prepared by a 3rd party engineer will be provided prior to the Town issuing a building permit;

Erosion and Sediment Control Plans and a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan will be provided prior to the Town issuing a building permit;

Final landscaping plan based on our conceptual design will be provided prior to the Town issuing a building permit;

If required, any New York State Department of Transportation or Road Use permit will be obtained prior to the Town issuing a building permit;

Coordination with Fire Departments on safety training for the Solar and Battery Storage System will occur prior to the Town issuing a building permit;

Final termination of consultation with the NYSDEC on the nesting location of the Bald Eagle, or an updated site plan showing required conversation plans will be provided to the Town prior to issuance a building permit.

The Town Supervisor and other Town Officials are hereby authorized to take all steps necessary to issue and/or implement the Approval subject to the conditions set forth herein.

This approval shall be valid for a period of two (2) years and may be extended upon request to the Town Board.

This Resolution was adopted and shall take effect immediately.

NEW BUSINESS:

The Town will sign the 2021 Fire and Ambulance contracts with the Village of Wolcott, Village of Red Creek and Lakeshore Volunteer Ambulance, Seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor

The meeting adjourned at 8:15pm.