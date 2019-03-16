Butler Town Meeting   February 25 ,2019

A Special Meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on February 25, 2019 at the Butler Town Hall to discuss the vacancy of the Town Clerk Position.

Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The board members present were: David Spickerman, Sr., town supervisor, Duane Van Gelder, Chris Reed, John Dates and Eugene Van Deusen, councilmen. Selena Abbott, town clerk, was taking the minutes. Others present were: Don Camp and a resident.

Supervisor Spickerman gave the board members a copy of the resignation letters submitted by the Town Clerk, effective 3/1/19 as Court Clerk and 04/12/19 as Town Clerk. They discussed temporary alternate hours for availability to the public. Councliman Van Gelder moved to accept the resignation letters, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman mentioned two applications have been submitted so far, and that he was waiting on a few more to be dropped off. An ad was set to run in the local newspapers.

A resident present asked a few questions in regards to the Town Clerk position, answered by the board. The board went on to discuss the appointment and election process for the Town Clerk.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Supervisor Spickerman motioned for an executive session to discuss a personnel matter at 7:15 p.m., seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman Reed moved to return to regular session at 7:20 p.m., seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 p.m., seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.