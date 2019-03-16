Meetings
Butler Town Meeting February 25 ,2019
A Special Meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on February 25, 2019 at the Butler Town Hall to discuss the vacancy of the Town Clerk Position.
Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.
The board members present were: David Spickerman, Sr., town supervisor, Duane Van Gelder, Chris Reed, John Dates and Eugene Van Deusen, councilmen. Selena Abbott, town clerk, was taking the minutes. Others present were: Don Camp and a resident.
Supervisor Spickerman gave the board members a copy of the resignation letters submitted by the Town Clerk, effective 3/1/19 as Court Clerk and 04/12/19 as Town Clerk. They discussed temporary alternate hours for availability to the public. Councliman Van Gelder moved to accept the resignation letters, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor. Carried.
Supervisor Spickerman mentioned two applications have been submitted so far, and that he was waiting on a few more to be dropped off. An ad was set to run in the local newspapers.
A resident present asked a few questions in regards to the Town Clerk position, answered by the board. The board went on to discuss the appointment and election process for the Town Clerk.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Supervisor Spickerman motioned for an executive session to discuss a personnel matter at 7:15 p.m., seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.
Councilman Reed moved to return to regular session at 7:20 p.m., seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor. Carried.
Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 p.m., seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.
Latest News
Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark
More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th...
Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society
Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society...
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker...
Recent Obituaries
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the...
Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G.
LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and...
Tolbert, Ida
NEWARK: Ida Tolbert, 93, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Ida was born on...