Butler Town Meeting   Jan. 14, 2019

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on January 14, 2019 at the Butler Town Hall. A copy of the minutes from December 10, 2018 and January 07, 2019 were given to each board member to review. Councilman Dates moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their monthly reports aloud to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, code enforcement officer, highway superintendent and animal control officer.

In correspondence, NYS Unified Court System sent a letter requesting a copy of the audit for 2018 Court records and board resolution according to Section 2019-a of the Uniform Court Act. South Butler Golden Friends sent a card thanking the Town for the support their organization receives.

Mercy Flight Central emailed a County Fact Sheet summarizing their work for 2017-June 2018 and inviting the board to discuss providing support through town government.

In Old Business, Supervisor Spickerman said he was able to get in touch with NY Power Authority and sent them the signed authorization form to proceed with the turn-key street light project. They will be holding a project kick-off meeting sometime in February with other towns, waiting on another form to be sent requiring signature.

In New Business, the Town Supervisor and Town Clerk/Collector presented required detailed statements, books and records to the Town board for examination. The Supervisor and Clerk briefly explained their book-keeping process. Councilman Reed moved to accept the required detailed statements, books and records presented by the Town Supervisor and Clerk/Collector, seconded by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman gave each board member a copy of an email from Eastern Shore Associates stating that NYMIR does not offer any pollution coverage for underground storage tanks but does offer a Storage Tank Liability Insurance Policy and asked if the Town Board would like to look at a quote. The board went on to discuss the option and decided to not move forward to obtain a quote.

In Other Business, Don Camp, Code Enforcement Officer told the board he would be attending the NYS Building Officials Conference in April 2019.

Rick Robinson, Highway Superintendent, presented to the Town Board information including quotes for a used Woods Mower located at a machinery dealer in Cato, NY and asked permission to purchase for town highway mowing. The board reviewed the information and discussed the options. The board gave permission for Rick to purchase the used mover at the lowest quote of $5,500

Meeting was Adjourned at 7:45pm.