Butler Town Meeting July 13, 2020

A Monthly Meeting Of The Butler Town Board was held at The Butler Town Office Building, 4576 Butler Center Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State On Monday, July 13, 2020 At 7:00 Pm With Supervisor David Spickerman Sr Presiding.

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: None

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Dates, Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder and agreed upon to accept the minutes from June 8th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS : The following departments submitted their written monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Codes Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Officer, Town Historian, Town Clerk

Town Clerk: Kimberly Parmeter submitted written monthly report for the Town Clerk’s Office. Town total revenue for June was $2444.00. Local share paid to Supervisor was $1905.00; Amount paid to NYS Ag & Markets was $494.00 Amount paid to NYS department of Health was $45.00.

Codes Enforcement: Don Camp reported that a Livingston Road resident inquired about starting an internet business sending money overseas, this seems to comply with Town regulations. 2 Variances will be coming up. All State mandated safety procedures will have to be followed during the meeting. All schooling that was scheduled for Codes Officer compliance has been canceled due to the COVID19 pandemic. This training is mandatory and if unable to complete would leave Eastern Wayne County without any Codes Officers. Assemblyman Brain Manktelow has been in contact with Don and will try to help anyway possible.

Highway: Superintendent Robinson reported that Town wide clean up went well. The Town received almost Five hundred dollars from the steel that was recycled. The Highway department has been busy with continued maintenance of ditches and the screener at the gravel bed.

Councilman Reed made a motion to accept the monthly reports as submitted, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor. Carried

ADVISORY COMMITTEE REPORTS: None

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

• Wayne County 911 monthly report

• Wayne County Sheriff’s report

• No letters of opposition to Bio-Solids facility

• NYS Real Property

Motion was made by Councilman Reed and seconded by Councilman Van Gleder to accept and file the correspondences. All were in favor. Carried

OLD BUSINESS: None

NEW BUSINESS: Tully Environmental submitted a letter withdrawing the interest for the proposed Bio-Solids facility. At this time resident Joe Young had some questions about the company withdrawing their application, he also addressed the board regarding the possibility of new regulations to protect the Town in the future. Mr. Young thanked The Town Clerk for all her efforts during the process.

Justice Fuller submitted his letter of resignation effective July 31, 2020.

AUDIT & PAY:

Councilman Dates moved to pay General Town Wide bills 167-209 in the amount of $11093.76, General Town Outside bill 015-017 in the amount of $895.95, and Highway Town Wide bills 068-071 in the amount of $4444.59 and Highway Town Outside bill 010-012 in the amount of $4177.94. Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor, Carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: The board entered into executive session at 7:30pm to discuss Justice Fuller’s resignation. Session ended at 8:30pm

ADJOURNMENT: Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 8:45pm, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder, All were in favor. Carried

—- A Copy of the letter from Tully Environmental is below —

JULY 1,2020

To: DAVID SPICKERMAN

TOWNSHIP SUPERVISOR

BUTLER TOWNSHIP

FROM: Daniel Scully, Vice President

RE: COMPOST FACILITY IN BUTLER

Dear Supervisor Spickerman,

I am writing to inform you that we are withdrawing our application to the Town for a compost facility in Butler. I apologize for the delay in relaying this decision, but the recent events have taken precedence over potential projects. Our decision is based primarily on the suitability of the site. As we had discussed during our initial meetings, we came to the Town board to be very open regarding our intentions and that we were in the fact-finding stages. Unfortunately for you and the board, this led some people in the community to jump to conclusions way in advance of any formal plans. We recognized that our original plans would not have been feasible in that all operations (composting, screening and storage) would have to occur under enclosed roof. Along with the size of the necessary odor control system to treat all that air, the footprint of the site could not accommodate the requisite buildings. Nonetheless, we did consider an alternate technology that could have operated successfully with minimal impacts to the community. After meeting with local utilities and determining cost to provide the required utilities, we could not make economic sense out of the project. Had the proper utilities been available, we would have been able to build a state of the art facility that would have provided a great benefit to the Town. I appreciate the professional manner that you received our proposal and heard what we had to offer; discussing our plans in a rational and methodical order. Thank you to you and the board members for your consideration and we wish you well in the future.