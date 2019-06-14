Butler Town Meeting - June 13, 2019

The monthly meeting of the Butler Town Board was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Motion was made by Councilman Van Deusen, seconded by Councilman Dates and agreed upon to accept the minutes from May 13th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS: The following departments submitted or read their monthly reports to the town board: the Supervisor, Town Clerk, Justices, Codes Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Officer and Assessor. Highway Superintendent Rick Robinson stated First pass of mowing has finished. New Mower was a good investment. Starting Wednesday 7.8 miles of road are scheduled to be resurfaced by the end of June. Town Historian had nothing to report at this time. Councilman Dates moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

• Wayne County Sheriff monthly report.

• Wayne County 911 sent monthly report

• Wayne County quarterly sales tax report

• The Update Retirement newsletter

• New York State Ag & Markets filed a Dog Officer Inspection Report, Completed May 14, 2019 finding services for Butler satisfactory

OLD BUSINESS: Supervisor Sipickerman reported that the LED lighting project is still a work in progress.

NEW BUSINESS: Department of Environmental Conservation has sent notification that they will be the lead agency for a full environmental assessment of the former Butler Correctional Facility. More information will come at a later date.

Motion was made by Councilman Dates to adopt the following resolution, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen.

RESOLUTION NO. 3

ADOPTION OF ANTI-SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY AND COMPLAINT FORM - The effective date of this Policy shall be the 10th Day of June, 2019. The Chief Elected Official shall ensure that this Policy is adequately disseminated and made available to all employees of the Town of Butler. This Policy shall be distributed at the beginning of each year. In addition, copies of this Policy and Complaint Form shall be maintained in the office of each Compliance Officer and the Town Supervisor as well as the Butler Town Clerk. Upon the effective date of this Policy, the provisions of this Policy shall supersede and replace all prior Town of Butler policies and regulations regarding employee discrimination and harassment, and related complaint procedures with the exception of the Town of Butler’s Policy Against Sex Discrimination and Sexual Harassment. Adopted unanimously.

NYMIR required Sexual Harassment and Discrimination training for all Town of Butler employees will be held Monday, August 5th 2019 at 7pm, at the Butler Town Offices. Motion to accept this date was made by Councilman Van Deusen and second by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried

Supervisor Spickerman notified the board of the resignation of Scott Stone. Motion to accept Scott Stone’s resignation from Town Justice effective May 30, 2019 was made by Councilman Van Gelder and second by Councilman Dates. All were in favor. Carried.

Historian Dorothy Wiggins inquired as to the procedure of replacing a Justice. Supervisor Spickerman and Councilman Van Gelder explained that the process for replacement varies from a regularly elected official, as Judges have a different set of State regulations which need to be followed. At this time the position will be filled thru a nomination at caucus and then elections in November. However there is a mandatory schooling that any newly elected Judge must attend before being able to actually begin their term on the bench. It was at this time Butler resident Jake Dates expressed an interest for the vacancy. He will be looking for a nomination at the caucus and hopes to run for election in November. Until that time Judge Harper will be taking over the cases that still remain open from Mr. Stone’s docket.

Due to the vacancy and Judge Harper taking on the additional cases a motion was made by Councilman Van Gelder to adjust the court clerk’s salary an additional $5000 dollars for the remainder of 2019 starting June 1, 2019. Second by Councilman Van Deusen.

AUDIT & PAY: Councilman Van Deusen moved to pay the following General Town Wide bills #180-201 in the amount of $8989.78, General Town Outside bills # 015-016 in the amount of $287.59, Highway Town Wide bills #072-079 in the amount of $2593.81 and Highway Town Outside bills #012-014 in the amount of $4286.00, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

Meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.