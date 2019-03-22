Butler Town Meeting   March 11, 2019

A regular meeting of the Butler Town Board was held on March 11, 2019 at the Butler Town Hall. Supervisor Spickerman, Sr., called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

The board members present were: David Spickerman, Sr., Town supervisor, Duane Van Gelder, Chris Reed, John Dates and Gene Van Deusen, councilmen. Selena Abbott, town clerk, was taking the minutes. Others present were: Rick Robinson, Dave Soules, Trent Fralick, Don Camp, Jeffrey Harper and Tonja Ticconi.

A copy of the minutes from February 11 and 25 were given to each board member to review. Councilman Dates moved to accept the minutes as given, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

In Monthly Reports, the following departments submitted or read their monthly reports to the town board: the supervisor, town clerk, justices, building inspector, animal control officer and assessor. Councilman Van Deusen moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

In Advisory Committee Reports, Councilman Van Gelder reported that he had been to Albany earlier in the week along with surrounding counties highway superintendents and board members to advocate for a $150 million increase in funding for local roads and bridges through the CHIPS program for the next 5 years.

In correspondence, the town received the quarterly sales tax report and a monthly events report from Wayne County 911. Councilman Dates moved to receive and file the correspondence, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

In Old Business, Supervisor Spickerman said the first meeting for the LED Lighting project will be held next Monday with all the towns that have signed on.

In New Business, Butler Town Justice Jeffrey R. Harper presented his 2018 accounting records system for financial controls in accordance with Section 2019-a of the Uniform Justice Court System. The records were examined to the best of the town board’s ability and were found to be in order. Councilman Van Gelder moved to accept the examination of the justices’ financial records for the fiscal year 2018, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman asked the board permission to sign the State Snow & Ice Contract Extension for 2019/2020. Councilman Van Gelder moved to give permission to sign the State Snow & Ice Contract Extension, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman gave the board members an updated Procurement Policy to review. Councilman Van Deusen moved to accept the updated Procurement Policy, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

In Other Business, Councilman Van Gelder asked Rick Robinson, Highway Superintendent, to verify the date of the Townwide Clean Up event. At a prior meeting it was mentioned to be May 5th. Rick verified that the scheduled date is Saturday, May 4th this year.

Supervisor Spickerman asked for a motion to go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Councilman Van Gelder moved to go into executive session at 7:30p.m., seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman Dates moved to return to regular meeting at 9:10p.m., seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried.

Councilman Van Gelder moved to adjourn the meeting to April 1st at 7p.m., seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried.