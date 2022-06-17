Butler Town Meeting. May 9, 2022

The Butler town Board meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: Peter Lockwood of Outlaw Ranch informed the board that he along with his Partner Randy Oakley of Vermonster will be holding a Mud Bog event at the South Butler Motorsports Park on Slyburg Road, July 15-17th. Insurance is covered and does name the Town as an additionally named insured party. Security, bathrooms, food vendors will all be present along with local fire and ems. Mr. Lockwood also offered to help with a dumpster to help with local residents cleaning up their properties.

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Dates, seconded by Councilman Soules to accept the minutes from April 11th. All were in favor

MONTHLY REPORTS: Town Clerk, Historian, Codes Officer, Assessor and Justice submitted written monthly reports.

Codes Office Camp will be talking to the Justices about cases with residents that were previously on the retired justice docket. Mr. Camp also again strongly encouraged a moratorium for new large projects.

Highway Superintendent Robinson reported that the highway department started spring ditching, cold patch repair and clean up. Town wide clean-up day went very well. Very busy with area residents. Mr. Robinson informed the board the federal CHIPS money was awarded for a higher amount than previously budgeted for, so the budget will need to be amended to reflect this increase.

Councilman Dates motioned to accept the monthly reports, Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE REPORTS; Councilman Dates shared samples of handbooks and policies for the Hourly Highway Employees current and any future employees. Members will review these samples and decide what’s best for the Town.

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

NY Power Authority, Light maintenance meeting

Justice Lange letter of Court Clerk Appointment

Dangerous Dog/Dog at large information

OLD BUSINESS: Supervisor Mettler informed the board that Eric Weise is still working on the survey for residents to complete regarding water. He is also working on a water source to best supply water. Mr. Metter will be reaching out to Eric later this week for an update.

Members of the Board and several concerned residents discussed moratoriums for not only Solar but other projects, such as the bio-solids project that was presented last year. Councilman Van Deusen will have a sample to review at the next board meeting.

Several concerned residents strongly voice opinions and concerns about the Town taking steps to update the Town land usage laws and adopting moratoriums for future projects.

Councilman Van Gelder informed the board of the Republican Caucus on June 7th at 7pm at the Town Hall

Councilman Soules moved to pay General Town Wide bills 88-101 in the amount of $6,284.58 General Town Outside bills 8-11 in the amount of $449.64 Highway Town Wide bills 36-42 in the amount of $19364.40, Highway Town Oustide bill 4 in the amount of $172.38 Seconded by Councilman Dates.

ADJOURNMENT:Councilman Dates moved to adjourn at 8:22 pm seconded by Councilman Soules, All were in favor. Carried