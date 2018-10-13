Butler Town Meeting - Mon., Oct. 1, 2018

A Budget Workshop was held on October 1, 2018 at the Butler Town Hall.

Supervisor Spickerman, Sr. reconvened the meeting from September 10, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Supervisor Spickerman reviewed with the board members the 5-year capital improvement plan for the Highway Department. The board went on to discuss upcoming projects and purchases.The board adopted the 5-year capital improvement plan,

In Budget Review, a copy of the tentative budget was given to each board member to review. Supervisor Spickerman said workers comp doubled due to a claim. He said bottom line is for the next three years it won’t decrease but won’t increase if there aren’t any more claims. Health insurance remained the same premium, dental increased 8%. Retirement is going up around $1,000. Budget requests were submitted from each department. Red Creek fire/ambulance requested a 2% increase. Wolcott fire/ambulance did not submit their requests yet. Salary requests were an average of 2.5% increase with some adjustments, pending board approval. The code enforcement officer did not request an increase. Butler church/cemetery had a $500 increase for mowing costs. The board reviewed the cash fund balance comparison for the past 3 years which has remained consistent. They adopted the tentative budget.

Justice Scott Stone asked the board permission to apply for the 2018-19 Justice Court Assistance Program (JCAP) Grant. All were in favor. Carried.

Supervisor Spickerman reviewed a Fiscal Stress report sent from the Office of the State Comptroller. The OSC uses the fiscal stress monitoring system to analyze annual financial information reported by the town to provide an objective assessment of fiscal challenges and identifying situations where corrective action may be needed. The scores resulted in no designation.

Councilman VanGelder asked Highway Superintendant Rick Robinson about negotiations on the purchase of the 2016 Tarco Sander from the Town of Ira. Rick said Ira is firm on price. Rick mentioned to the board that there was interest from a resident to mow the town roadsides. The board went on to discuss the possibility and details that will need to be provided.

Meeting adjourn at 7:34 p.m.