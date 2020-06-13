Butler Town Meeting   Monday June 8

A Monthly Meeting Of The Butler Town Board Was Held At The Butler Town Office Building, 4576 Butler Center Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State On Monday, June 8th, 2020 At 7:00 Pm With Supervisor David Spickerman Sr Presiding.

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Reed, Seconded by Councilman Van Deusen and agreed upon to accept the minutes from May 11th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS : The following departments submitted their written monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Codes Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Officer, Town Historian, Town Clerk

Town Clerk: Kimberly Parmeter submitted written monthly report for the Town Clerk’s Office. Town total revenue for May was $366.89. Local share paid to Supervisor was $357.44; Amount paid to NYS DEC was $9.45.

Codes Enforcement: Don Camp reported that new NY State Codes are now in effect, the town will need to purchase a copy of the new code book. Councilman Van Gelder moved to purchase the new codes book, Councilman Reed seconded and approved by all.

Mr. Camp also reminded the board that the Anti-virus for the computer needs to be replaced; the board will continue to look into this.

Councilman Dates inquired about two residents; they are being handled by the court now.

Highway: Superintendent Robinson reported that the highway crew has been busy with ditching, road resurfacing, hauling stone and helping the county. Mowing will start next week. Town clean up is June 20th.

Councilman Van Deusen made a motion to accept the monthly reports as submitted, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

• Wayne County 911 monthly report

• Quarterly Sales Tax Report

• NYS Real Property Town Equalization Rate 100%

Motion was made by Councilman Reed and seconded by Councilman Van Deusen to accept and file the correspondences. All were in favor. Carried

AUDIT & PAY:

Councilman Reed moved to pay General Town Wide bills 138 – 166 in the amount of $12199.35, General Town Outside bill 013- 014 in the amount of $189.67, and Highway Town Wide bills 062-067 in the amount of $2138.94 and Highway Town Outside bill 004-009 in the amount of $32505.95. Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor, Carried.

ADJOURNMENT: Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:30pm, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder, All were in favor. Carried.