Butler Town Meeting November 9, 2020

A monthly meeting of the Butler Town Board was held at the Butler Town office building, 4576 Butler Center Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State on Monday, November 09, 2020 at 7:00 pm

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: Amy Kendall from Knauf Shaw LLP on behalf of Concerned Citizens of Butler & Beyond presented to the board following concerns with the lack of zoning or a more detailed comprehensive plan. The Board will look into this further. Kevin Betz and Jesse Cutaia presented two proposed solar gardens. One on Route 89 and the other on Spring Lake Road. The property owners have already agreed to lease the needed acres. This will be a $5-$6 million project and will tie directly into the RG&E power system so Town residents could potentially have a savings of up to 10% on the electric bill. This program will need a special usage permit and will need to follow all Wayne County and New York State coeds. More information will follow.

Codes Enforcement - Don Camp reminded the board that a definition still needs to be made as to what could include an agricultural exemption for building permits. Councilman Van Deusen will report back at the next meeting with information on this. Mr. Camp also has a concern that New York State codes now has a section for tiny houses which includes a dwelling under the Towns required 720 square feet law. At this time the board decided that, if needed, a variance can possibly be obtained.

Councilman Van Gelder, head of the Highway and Machinery committee reported that all CHIPS monies are in. The Town received about 20% less this year than last, However this can be offset with the rental of equipment from Town Outside.

Neil Fuller will be the Towns representative for the Police reform committee, meeting should start soon.Notification was sent to the State that the Town of Butler has not had a Health officer, when there has been a need the Supervisor has contacted the County Health Officer, who has always addressed any issue. Supervisor Spickerman included the Tax cap information to review.

NEW BUSINESS: NYS Public Employer Mandatory Emergency Plan per NYS Labor law/Education Law was handed out for input and to have the plan adopted and in place by the April 2021 deadline

Executive and then Adjournment at 8:45pm.