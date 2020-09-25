Butler Town Meeting - Sept. 14, 2020

The monthly meeting of the Butler Town Board was held at the Butler Town Office Building on Monday, September 14, 2020. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

The board accepted the minutes from August 10th as presented.

The following departments submitted their written monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Codes Enforcement Officer, Animal Control Officer, Town Historian, Town Clerk.

Town Clerk Kimberly Parmeter submitted written monthly report for the Town Clerk’s Office. Town total revenue for August was $2191.00. Local share paid to Supervisor was $653.04, Amount paid to NYS Ag & Markets was $55.00. Amount paid to NY State Department of Health $22.50, Amount paid to DEC $1460.46.

Codes Enforcement Don Camp reported that he is still meeting road blocks with required Codes Enforcement training. Will continue to try and meet requirements before the end of the year. Wayne County has begun the hazardous mitigation plan update and is asking all Towns to participate, Supervisor Spickerman will look into this further and report back to the board at the next meeting.

Highway Superintendent Robinson reported that the highway has finished ditching and shoulder maintenance for roads. They have been busy screening sand for the winter. CHIPS paperwork has been turned in early and now are waiting on funds to be released.

Historian: Butler Historical Preservation Society has found a shed, Lori asked the Town if it would be possible to lay the stone for the foundation, the board agreed and Superintendent Robinson stated he would take care of it. Lori also brought it to the board’s attention that the sign previously purchased by BHPS on route 370 “Welcome to Butler”, needs to be repaired or replaced. This will be looked into further. Currently Lori is working on a project titled Interviewing Old-timers of Butler, If anyone has interesting facts or stories to share please contact Lori.

Councilman Van Deusen made a motion to accept the monthly reports as submitted, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor. Carried

ADVISORY COMMITTEE REPORTS:

Councilman Van Deusen head of the Planning and Land Usage committee submitted a proposed building permit and variant fee update. After much discussion a motion was made by Councilman Dates and seconded by Councilman Van Deusen to amend the current fee schedule effective October1, 2020. The new fee schedule is as follows:

Building Permits

(Based on cost of project)

$0.00-999.00 - No Fee

$1000.00-9999.00 - Permit cost $50.00

$10,000.00-$49,999.00 - Permit cost $100.00

$50,000.00-$249,999.00 - Permit cost $150.00

$250,000.00 and up - Permit cost $250.00

Variant Fee $200.00

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

Wayne County 911 monthly report, Wayne County Sheriff’s report, NYS Tax & Finance, NYS Ag. & Markets inspection report, NYMIR, Quarterly Sales Tax Report

Motion was made by Councilman Reed and seconded by Councilman Van Deusen to accept and file the correspondences. All were in favor. Carried

OLD BUSINESS: Supervisor Spickerman gave a reminder about the annual training to be held September 28 & 29 at 7pm. Night preferences need to be submitted for proper social distancing requirements and attendance.

NEW BUSINESS: Resolution No. 02-2020: BICENTENNIAL

In 2023 two hundred years will have passed since the creation of Wayne County; a...Rosa Fox, Huron Town Historian will be appointed chair, with additional committee members to serve at the direction of the committee chair, and, the Old Wolcott Bicentennial Committee shall be dissolved April 11, 2024. All voted aye. Adopted.

Town of Butler Resolution No. 03-2020:

Authorization to adopt Town of Butler fund balance policy

The State Comptroller has recommended that the Town of Butler develop and implement a Fund Balance Policy; and the Town of Butler wishes to ensure that the fiscal stability that the Town of Butler currently enjoys continues into the future; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, that the Town of Butler hereby adopts the Fund Balance Policy for the Town’s general Funds and the Town’s Highway Funds. The Fund Balance Policy is intended to provide guidelines during the preparation and execution of the annual budget to ensure that adequate financial resources are maintained for unforeseen circumstances and events such as revenue shortfalls or unanticipated expenditures. It is also intended to preserve flexibility throughout the fiscal year to make adjustments in funding for expenditures approved in connection with the annual budget. The Fund Balance Policy is established based upon long term perspective that stated thresholds considered minimum balances. The main objective in establishing and maintaining a Fund Balance Policy is for the Town of Butler to be in a strong fiscal position that will allow whether negative economic trends.

All in favor. Adopted

Resolution No. 04-2020:

RECORDS RETENTION AND DIPOSITION POLICY

The Arts and Cultural Affairs governs record retention and disposition in accordance with the Retention and Disposition schedule for New York Local Governments (LGS-1) contain legal minimum retention periods for local government records.RESOLVED, the Town of Butler adopts said Retention and disposition schedule in accordance with Article 57-A, and it is RESOLVED, only those records will be disposed of that describe in the Retention and disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records (LGS-1), after they have met the minimum retention periods described therein, and it is furtherRESOLVED, only the records will be disposed of that do not have sufficient administrative, fiscal, legal, or historical value to merit retention beyond established legal minimum periods. All voted Aye. Adopted

Butler Town Wide bills Town Outside for usage of equipment and labor. This being known as Rental fees. Supervisor Spickerman submitted a five year plan, to use rental monies collected from Town Outside to pay for new equipment purchases. Councilman Dates motioned to adopt the five year plan for equipment purchases, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen, all agreed. Carried

Budget workshop will be October 5, 2020 at 7pm

Councilman Van Deusen moved to pay General Town Wide bills 234-254 in the amount of $10,171.32, General Town Outside bills 020-021 in the amount of $204.47, and Highway Town Wide bills 080-087 in the amount of $26,755.84 and Highway Town Outside bills 019-022 in the amount of $6,996.87. Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All were in favor, Carried.

Councilman Dates moved to adjourn the meeting until October 5, 2020 at 7:00pm, seconded by Councilman Reed, All were in favor. Carried