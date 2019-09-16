Butler Town Meeting Sept. 9, 2019

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Dates, Seconded by Councilman Van Deusen and agreed upon to accept the minutes from August 12th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS : The following departments submitted their monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Justices, Animal Control.

Codes Enforcement Officer. Mr. Camp updated the board regarding on going issues with several residences on Hogback road as of October 1, 2019 the owners will be issued an appearance ticket for Town of Butler Court for several violations.

The board was informed that AT&T will be added to the tower on Montana Road, members asked to make sure that the assessor was notified when this occurs. Mr. Camp also informed the board of a new structure possibly being built on the corner of route 104 and Countryman Road. It was explained that the Board needs to give permission for this process to start as the law states that the board authorizes usage permits. The board gave David Spickerman Sr permission to sign Environmental Review Negative Assessment so the codes officer can finish the packet and send it to Wayne County Planning board for approval and next steps. Councilman Van Deusen also asked about a residence on Hogback road having a current permit for the addition that is currently being built. Mr. Camp will be looking into that this week.

Highway Superintendent. Robinson reported that sand is done. They have been doing mowing, trimming, some cold patch repair and ditching. Councilman Dates mentioned a colvert pipe on Hogback/Reitz Road needing some attention

Historian. Dorothy Wiggins reported a successful fundraiser. Everyone seemed to enjoy the chicken barbeque. She is still looking for someone to fill the Historian position at the end of the year.

Councilman Van Deusen made a motion to accept the monthly reports as submitted, seconded by Councilman Reed. All in favor. Carried

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

• Wayne County 911 monthly report

• Wayne County Sheriff Report

• Quarterly Sales Tax Report

• NYS Real Property Utility Report

• Town Topics Monthly News

• Department of Health sent a letter regarding a complaint for a residence on Conquest Road. Codes Officer Donald Camp will follow up on this.

• Wayne County Cooperative Extention along with Soil & Water, Farm Bureau sent a walk thru invitation for a walk thru of several Wayne County farms and businesses

OLD BUSINESS: Supervisor Spickerman reported that the LED Lighting project is still an on going project, the paperwork has been submitted and is now with PSC and the Electric Company.

NEW BUSINESS: October 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The Board will meet at the Town Hall to review the tentative budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

A adopted a resolution, based on legislation signed by Governor Cuomo waiving the state fee for marriage licenses for active duty members of the United States Armed Forces. Adjourned the meeting at 7:30 p.m. Seconded by Councilman Reed.