Clyde Savannah School. Sept. 13, 2023

Board President Pam Anstee opened the meeting of the Clyde Savannah Board of Education with the swearing in of Principal Jennifer Kelsey.

The Meeting then went immediately into Executive Session to discuss pending or current litigation. This was met by a number of outcries from some members of the immense crowd, gathered in anticipation of Board action on recently-removed library materials. Upon return to Open Session, the crowd was reminded of the Public Forum policy regarding a 10-day written notice to grant participation, elaborating that no attendees had so scheduled to speak at this particular meeting. The Board received a presentation by LaBella Architects on conceptual ideas for the 2023 Capital Improvement Project that will go to vote this winter. This project is proposed to include total HVAC upgrades, auditorium sound and capacity needs, bus garage, and concessions improvements with an estimated cost of $25,600,000. This cost is expected to be "tax neutral" through a combination of Fund Reserves and state finding support.

For Reports, Superintendent Michael Hayden shared that he had been contacted by Galen Town Supervisor Steven Groat regarding a one- room schoolhouse that is in the process of being transferred to public educational usage; Superintendent Hayden will provide more information as it evolves.

Student Council President Leah Young acted as Student Representative for the meeting with an uplifting message for a positive school year. For Public Forum, President Anstee noted that there were “no public comments,” which resulted in angry retorts from the crowd.

Jacob Marchitell, who has frequented Board Meetings in recent months with his concerns about 5 books in the school library, stood to speak. President Anstee again clarified that the policy requires 10-days written notice. Marchitell continued to speak, insisting that as he was personally named in court materials and that the litigation had come to light more recently than the 10-day policy. He was met repeatedly by Anstee’s gavel, and when he refused to cease, the Board moved swiftly through the Agenda and adjourned the meeting. At this point, the large crowd became loud and raucous as the Board Members began to gather their belongings. Marchitell then took the opportunity to read his prepared statement to the crowd, which was met with mixed feedback.

A few pockets of individual arguments occurred on the bleachers, as the Board Members relegated themselves to a passageway in the gym. Following many minutes, the Board returned to their seats and called the meeting back to order, passing a motion to return the books to the school library with mature content labeling.

The Board approved the following personnel: Angela Red (ELA Teacher, $54,000 salary), Devin Younglove (Elementary Teacher, salary $58,000), Matthew Drahms (STEADY Work/After school Program Teacher, $35.00 hourly), Katherine Thomas Community Recreation Supervisor/Lifeguard $20.00 hour), Andrew Banas (Football Scorekeeper $70 event), David Ochs (Teacher Aide, $14.20/hour), Casandra DeRenzo (Clerk Typist, $18.00), Maisie Powers (Substitute Teacher), Emma Ibbotson (Community Recreation Supervisor/Lifeguard $20.00 hour). The Board approved the following Bus Monitors ($15.50/hour): Patti Doyle, Margaret Barber, Peggy Vantasaal, Julie Buettner, Michelle Taranto, Marlene Perkins. The Board approved the following Bus Drivers ($25.00/hour): Zachary Stark, Alana Premo, Sierra Trickle, James Hammer.

By Casey C. Carpenter