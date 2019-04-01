Clyde Village Meeting March 27, 2019

A regular meeting of the Village of Clyde was called to order at 7:00pm by the Mayor. In attendance were Jerry Fremouw, mayor, Ann Fenton, Clerk/Treasurer, and trustees Paul Ferindino, Brad Shimp, Mike Nicoletta, and Rolo Kanaley.
Clerk/Treasurer’s report was brought up. Local law concerning Roloff Containers was passed.
The village budget was approved. Water rate increase was approved and is in the new budget. A new crossing guard is in the works.
Budget amendments are passed. The investment policy was updated.
The Empire State trail is being held back a year. A meeting is needed to clarify.
The Clerk treasurer’s report moved and seconded.
Minutes were approved for meetings held on February 25, February 27.
Upcoming events:
The Easter egg hunt in Clyde will be on April 13th at 9:00am., SOAR fliers for upcoming events were distributed. Cycle on the Erie is Tuesday July 9th.
4 members on the board will attend NYCOM conference.
Jeff Shields reported for the police department.
There’s still an active search for a missing person. Brian Walker has resigned and transferred to Waterloo PD. Jordan Rappa is a new applicant for the police department and the application was approved. There was a request made for the speed trailer to be put out on Waterloo Street to get a count.
Tom Sawtelle gave Zoning report.
He called for an amendment to the zoning law regarding home occupations.
He also called for a meeting to discuss buildings that need to be addressed by the downtown improvement committee.
The clock is to be removed from the park because it was hit by a vehicle.
Steve Metzger gave the engineer report.
Wilson’s Garage was discussed. The trucks are driving on people’s yards on Galen Elizabeth and Ford street. A code change was discussed.
Various construction projects were discussed. Dan Dapolito further discussed these projects
Water report was discussed. The plan for a backup water source was scrapped because the landowner wouldn’t sell, so new options need to be explored.
James Reed gave the public works report.
by Holly Wright