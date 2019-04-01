Clyde Village Meeting March 27, 2019

A regular meeting of the Village of Clyde was called to order at 7:00pm by the Mayor. In attendance were Jerry Fremouw, mayor, Ann Fenton, Clerk/Treasurer, and trustees Paul Ferindino, Brad Shimp, Mike Nicoletta, and Rolo Kanaley.

Clerk/Treasurer’s report was brought up. Local law concerning Roloff Containers was passed.

The village budget was approved. Water rate increase was approved and is in the new budget. A new crossing guard is in the works.

Budget amendments are passed. The investment policy was updated.

The Empire State trail is being held back a year. A meeting is needed to clarify.

The Clerk treasurer’s report moved and seconded.

Minutes were approved for meetings held on February 25, February 27.

Upcoming events:

The Easter egg hunt in Clyde will be on April 13th at 9:00am., SOAR fliers for upcoming events were distributed. Cycle on the Erie is Tuesday July 9th.

4 members on the board will attend NYCOM conference.

Jeff Shields reported for the police department.

There’s still an active search for a missing person. Brian Walker has resigned and transferred to Waterloo PD. Jordan Rappa is a new applicant for the police department and the application was approved. There was a request made for the speed trailer to be put out on Waterloo Street to get a count.

Tom Sawtelle gave Zoning report.

He called for an amendment to the zoning law regarding home occupations.

He also called for a meeting to discuss buildings that need to be addressed by the downtown improvement committee.

The clock is to be removed from the park because it was hit by a vehicle.

Steve Metzger gave the engineer report.

Wilson’s Garage was discussed. The trucks are driving on people’s yards on Galen Elizabeth and Ford street. A code change was discussed.

Various construction projects were discussed. Dan Dapolito further discussed these projects

Water report was discussed. The plan for a backup water source was scrapped because the landowner wouldn’t sell, so new options need to be explored.

James Reed gave the public works report.

by Holly Wright