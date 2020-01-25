County Board Meeting   Jan. 21, 2020

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on January 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Wayne County Courthouse. With approximately 20 in attendance Chairman Kenneth Miller called the meeting to order.

The first items on the agenda were communications from the following:

• A copy of the Sheriff’s Office Cash Receipts Report dated December 19, 2019 totaling $14,729.89 was received.

• A copy of the County Auditor’s accounts payable report for monthly utilities, miscellaneous payments including the December 2019 warrants for accounts payable, totaling $5,046,588.73 was received and filed.

The Board then voted to carry the resolutions presented by Supervisor Jody Bender of Marion, which were assembled by the Finance Committee, including a resolution to request state municipal home rule legislation for extension of additional 1% sales tax to November 30, 2023. All were in favor except for Supervisor Susie Jacobs of Walworth.

Next, the board heard, and voted on Public Safety resolutions presented by Supervisor Jon Verkey of Arcadia.

Most of the resolutions were carried, a few with amendments, except for a resolution to set the salary for the full time Assistant District Attorney position and to fill said position.

Due to questions surrounding the position’s residency requirements, and the unclear rules surrounding those requirements, the resolution failed. In order to pass, 720 yes votes were needed, but only 391 were received.

The Board then heard resolutions from the Public Works committee, presented by Supervisor Lynn Chatfield of Wolcott, the Economic Development and Planning committee, presented by Supervisor David Spickerman, Sr. of Butler, the Government Operations committee, presented by Supervisor Jake Emmel of Lyons, and the Health and Medical Services committee, presented by Supervisor Jacobs.

Before presenting the resolutions for the Human Services committee, Supervisor Anthony Verno, Jr. of Williamson called Jason Eldridge, Director of the Veterans Services Agency, to stand before the Board. Verno then explained that Eldridge is receiving a promotion to the Veterans Administration and will be moving out of state.

Verno thanked Eldridge for his work, saying “this is a big loss for the county.”

Following the recognition all resolutions brought by Verno were carried and the Board moved onto other business.

Supervisor Verno then brought a resolution to appoint an Interim Director of Veteran Services, set the salary for that position, and appoint a selection committee. The motion was carried.

Next, Chairman Miller announced that the February Board meeting will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 to accommodate Town Supervisors to attend the NYS Association of Towns Annual Meeting and Training School.

Miller also announced Wayne County Emergency Management will be hosting its annual Public Officials Conference / Tier 3 Training on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Following these announcements, Chairman Miller announced subcommittee appointments and the Board adjourned shortly thereafter at 9:50 a.m.

By Amber Linson