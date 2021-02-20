County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 16, 2021

Highlights of the meeting

Appointment of Co-Chair of Wayne County Bicentennial Committee:

In 2023, two hundred years will have passed since the creation of Wayne County; and in 2019, the Board of Supervisors appointed Gene Bavis, Walworth Town Historian and Larry Ann Evans, of the Wayne County Historical Society to form a county-wide committee to ensure this important anniversary is commemorated in a manner appropriate to such a significant milestone in local history; and to the great sorrow of all, Co-Chair Larry Ann Evans has passed away creating a vacancy for Committee Co- Chair; and the Board of Supervisors would like to ensure that the work of this important committee continues; Wayne County Board of Supervisors hereby appoints Rosa Fox from the Town of Huron as co-chair of the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee, to help coordinate this county-wide celebration.

Request to Impose a hotel or motel or seasonal rental occupany tax for the County of Wayne

The County of Wayne presently does not have authority to enact a local law that would impose a hotel or motel or seasonal rental occupancy tax; and proceeds of said tax would be used to promote the general welfare of the residents of Wayne County and fund county operations; and State Legislation will be necessary for the County to impose said tax; therefore the Wayne County Board of Supervisors hereby requests State Legislators, Senator Pamela Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow to prepare a Municipal Home Rule Statute giving the County of Wayne authority to enact a hotel or motel or seasonal rental occupancy tax in the amount of 5% (five percent).

Appointing of members to the Wayne County Soil and Water Consercrtion Board of Directors:

The following members to the Wayne County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors: were affirmed:

Lynn Chatfield, Legislature Annual – expiration of appointment January 2022

Jake Emmel, Legislature Annual – expiration appointment January 2022

Patricia VanLare, Grange- Expiration of appointment January 2024

Steven Olson, Member at Large - Expiration of appointment January 2023

Mark Humbert, Farm Bureau - Expiration appointment January 2023.

The Board Ratified Collective Bargaining Agreement with Teamsters Local 118, Corrections Unit:

The County of Wayne and the Wayne County Sheriff (collectively the “County”) and Teamsters Local 118 commenced negotiations (electronically due to the COVID-19 public health emergency) in 2020 for a collective bargaining agreement between the County and Teamsters Local 118 for the corrections unit; and the negotiations were concluded on January 25, 2021 for an agreement covering the two-year period of January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021; and Board of Supervisors (“Board”) has been notified that the Teamsters Local 118’s members have voted in favor of ratification of said agreement; and the Board has reviewed the terms of said agreement; now, therefore,

this Board hereby ratifies the terms of the agreement and authorizes the Board’s Chairman and the Wayne County Sheriff to execute the Agreement on behalf of the County; and this Board hereby approves the appropriation of any additional funds necessary to implement the terms of said agreement.

After an Executive Session, prior to adjournment, Chairman Miller announced that he would like to put together an Ad-Hoc Committee to discuss and make plans regarding the current Sales Tax Distributions made to towns, villages and schools. Chairman Miller noted that by the next board meeting, he anticipates to have a list of interested board members for this assignment.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board is Tues., March 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.