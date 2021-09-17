County Committee Meetings

Public Works Committee Sept 8

Supervisors approved minutes from the August 4th Committee meeting.

The monthly activities report for the Weights and Measures Department was reviewed. Staff visited 49 establishments, collected 10 gasoline and two diesel fuel samples and checked over 240 devices.

Mr. Molisani presented a transmittal to transfer the Deputy Director of Weights and Measures Ted Dyment into the position of Director of Weights and Measures when he retires on December 30th. Mr. Molisani will assist the newly appointed Director after his retirement, on an as needed basis, for a price of $33.86 an hour, at an amount not to exceed $7,000 through July 2022. The position Mr. Molisani will be filling after the first of the year will be termed Consultant and at the end of 2021 the position of Deputy Director of Weights and Measures will be abolished. Approved 3-0.

Ms. Gerstenslager gave an update on Soil and Water Conservation District Activities. Projects for this season were delayed due to contractor availability and materials. Youngman Farm had a project that will assist in containing animal waste, the barnyard of the Hughes Farm and Barnyard was extended to handle the number of animals the farm has, and an irrigation pond was developed on the Humbert Farm.

Permits were re-submitted to the State for the Bind Sodus Bay-West Bluff REDI Project. They were returned for the second time as not complete. Mrs. Gerstenslager has a meeting this Friday with State representatives about the permit.

DMV is scheduled to move back into their 9 Pearl Street location next week. A grand opening of the Office is scheduled for Tuesday the 21st. The final phase of the project is on schedule and should be completed by mid-November. The project remains under budget.

Mr. Rooney said Juice Bar Co. contacted him regarding the benefits and cost savings of electric vehicles and the charging stations they offer. The County could select the type of charging station they want and

if and how they would charge for a connection. This company manufactures the units; however, does not install them. The utility company should pay 90% of installation costs. Juice Bar Co. would like the opportunity to present an electric charging station program that would qualify for NYSERA funding, if the units are made available to the public. Mr. Rooney said if this is to be done, areas school districts and municipalities should be in the discussion to see who can be served. It was agreed Mr. Rooney would discuss the issue with municipalities regarding any proposed change over to electric vehicles they are anticipating.

Repair work is needed to the dome of the Courthouse Roof; this project is not included in the capital plan. Short-term repairs have been done to stop leaks.

The Maintenance Director of the County’s Nursing Home resigned his position. The Facility is losing staff because of the vaccination mandates. Scott Kolczinski stated current Public Works maintenance staff are assigned to certain buildings and he cannot spare them to help. This issue will be discussed with the Nursing Home Director. The meeting adjourned at 9:10 a.m. The next meeting of the Public Works Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6th at 8:30 a.m.

Government Ops Committee Sept. 9, 2021

Minutes from the August 5th meeting were approved as written.

The agenda included the monthly activities report for the County Attorney’s Office. During August, staff drafted and/or reviewed 61 contracts and 52 insurance certificates. The Office received one accident report, two grievances, one subpoena and responded to 36 Freedom of Information requests.

Mr. Connors reported the Assistant County Attorney will be returning to work on a part-time basis in mid-September; she will return to full-time status two weeks later. The Office successfully worked through tax foreclosure challenges with rulings on propertiesties with legal disputes resolved in the County’s favor. The County was also successful in winning one of the two pending Article 78 proceedings; the other remains pending.

Mr. House reviewed activities in his Office since the last Committee meeting. He, along with the two Fiscal Assistants have been working with Department Heads and staff members on 2022 budgets and personnel change requests. The initial County budget is looking good and should come in within the State’s tax cap. Mr. House said the County is involved in discussions to designate an area in Lake Ontario as a marine sanctuary by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, so the marine environment in the area can have special protection. A virtual town meeting was held with leaders of the four counties that boarder the lake where the sanctuary is proposed. Mr. House reported he, Chairman Miller and Mr. Sams would be attending the NYSAC Fall Conference next week.

Mr. Roscup updated members on his activities. He has been working with various County Departments to obtain source location of data that could be requested on grant applications, so it is available when needed.

Mrs., Kalinski reported the County has paid out about $200,000 in employee related COVID expenses in 2021. Staff are still being paid for quarantine time. During August the County hired 10 full-time and two part-time employees. One employee passed away, one retired and 11 resigned from their positions. The meeting adjourned at 9:45 a.m. The next meeting of the Government Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, October 7th at 9:00 a.m.

Public Safety Committee Sept. 7

Minutes from the August 2nd Committee meeting were approved as written.

The agenda included the monthly report from the Coroner’s Office. Since the last meeting, 12 autopsies and one coroner’s report were requested, along with 15 death certificate amendments.

The monthly activities report for the Probation Department was reviewed.

Mr. Ameele presented a transmittal requesting authorization to amend the Probation Department budget for the conversion of firearms. Current firearms issued to Probation Officers were found to have some malfunctions. Twenty-seven new guns will be purchased with $6,816 coming from the Department’s forfeiture fund account, $1,300 from field supplies and the remaining $4,500 from the County’s contingent fund. Approved 4-0.

The monthly report for the Public Defender’s Office was distributed with the agenda.

The Sheriff informed the Committee he will present a transmittal next month to obtain a boat hoist from the Coast Guard. The units are very costly; however, keeping boats out of the water extends their life. The Marine Patrol will then have two (2) boat hoists that should eliminate the need for dockage at Krenzer’s Marina.

A memorial service is scheduled for November 3rd at the Route 414, Town of Galen crash site (north of the Village of Clyde) to observe the 50th anniversary of the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Sergeant Investigator Carl Clingerman, who was killed in a motor vehicle collision while on duty. He is the only Officer of the County Sheriff’s Office to die while on the job.

The Sheriff said he is working with Mr. Shuler on the September 25th Wayne County Unity Festival. He will have staff and information available at the event. Sheriff Virts said he continues to hold subcommittee meetings on Office policies and procedures; all policies that have been reviewed are available on the Sheriff’s webpage (www.waynecosheriff.org). Mr. Miller noted the

State of Emergency status for New York is over. He questioned if the State will even bother to review the Executive Order No. 203 Plans.

Mr. Correia said the State issued a report in May regarding their Executive Order for each municipality with a police department to issue a reform and reinvestment policing plan. They commented specifically on the Village of Sodus’ Plan for its good content, they also noted the Village of Wolcott did not submit a plan. Mr. Correia said he hopes the County continues to look at the core of the EO 203 Plan and how to roll it out. The County was committed to doing the work in the plan they prepared and sent to the State. Mr. Schuler said he would hope Wayne County would still follow through on their plan, even though there is a change in State administration. The meeting adjourned at 1:50 p.m. The next meeting of the Public Safety Committee is scheduled for Monday, October 4th at 1:00 p.m.

Economic Development/Planning Committee Sept. 8, 2021

Minutes from the August 4th Committee meeting were approved as written.

The agenda included the August activities report for the Tourism Department. Mrs. Worth hosted both Bed and Breakfast Group and Apple Tasting Tour meetings. Efforts are underway to expand the Apple Tasting Tour promotion at Brighton and Fairport Farmers Markets during the entire month of October. The tour will also include a trivia contest, which will be done using a down-loadable app.. The County’s Bicentennial Committee completed their 2022-2023 calendar. The Harvest Brochure is complete and being distributed

The Department received two Requests For Proposals for broadband; the submissions will be re-ceived later this week. Mr. Pincilli noted there are two vacant positions in the Economic Devel-opment/Planning Department; he is working with the Human Resource Office to fill them. The fi-nal day for submissions to the Pitch Contest is September 17th.

Ms. Claypoole noted the Annual Fruit Tour took place in August with over 200 individuals in at-tendance. Please register for this year’s Ag Development Tour scheduled for September 24th.

Maggie McHugh, Regional Project Manager for SNAP-Ed New York, reviewed with the Committee Extension’s Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program. She also made this presentation to the County Health and Medical Services Committee earlier in the week.

Ms. Claypoole said she the Extension staff have been in contact with area wineries regarding the Spotted Lanternfly that is becoming a threat to the wine industry around the country. There is no way to stop this invasive species at this time. This could have an economic impact on the State’s wine industry

The meeting adjourned at 10:53 a.m. The next meeting of the Economic Development/Planning Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m.